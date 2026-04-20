Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia announced a statewide 'Mahila Aakrosh' campaign for April 23 to protest against Congress's 'anti-women policies,' particularly its opposition to the Nari Shakti Bandan Amendment Bill, which the BJP supports.

Assam BJP president and MP from Darrang-Udalguri Dilip Saikia on Sunday announced a statewide 'Mahila Aakrosh' campaign to be held on April 23 against the Congress, against what he termed the Congress party's "anti-women policies."

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Speaking at a press conference, Saikia said that the party also plans a series of statewide agitation programmes, including district-level press conferences, discussions, and outreach initiatives to engage women leaders across sectors and highlight what it alleges is Congress's anti-women stance.

BJP Criticises Congress's Stance on Women's Reservation Bill

Criticising the Congress for opposing the "Nari Shakti Bandan Amendment Bill, 2026" in Parliament, Saikia accused the party of spreading a "false narrative" by linking the issue to constituency delimitation. He clarified that the bill aimed to ensure equitable representation by increasing the number of constituencies in line with Article 82 of the Constitution, thereby guaranteeing fair participation for all. However, he alleged that Congress obstructed the process under various frivolous pretexts.

According to Saikia, Congress's opposition reflects its apprehension toward women's political empowerment. He further accused the party of engaging in divisive politics by raising irrelevant regional concerns and thereby stalling the passage of the bill.

"The Congress-led alliance has betrayed the women of this country, and they will not be forgiven," he asserted, adding that women would respond with strong resentment to what it described as an insult to their dignity.

'A History of Betrayal': BJP Cites Historical Failures

Saikia argued that despite ruling for six decades, Congress failed to take substantive steps to enhance women's political participation. In contrast, he credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12-year tenure with introducing inclusive measures aimed at empowering women and integrating them into the nation's development process.

The BJP also criticised the conduct of opposition parties in Parliament, alleging that their reaction following the failure to secure a two-thirds majority for the bill was "inappropriate and unbecoming." The party claimed this demonstrated Congress's role as a barrier not only to women's empowerment but also to national development.

Referring to historical precedents, Saikia accused Congress of repeatedly opposing women's rights, citing the Shah Bano case and the issue of triple talaq. He also pointed to the Emergency imposed in 1975 under then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as an example of Congress undermining democratic values, including curbing press freedom and imprisoning opposition leaders.

The BJP also alleged that while Congress has historically opposed women's rights, the Modi government has been expanding women's empowerment initiatives. (ANI)