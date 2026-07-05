For the first time, the Hindi language has been introduced in the Assam Legislative Assembly. The initiative, led by Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass, adds Hindi alongside Assamese, English, and Bodo, starting from the budget session on July 6.

For the first time in the history of the Assam Legislative Assembly, the Hindi language has been introduced in the State Assembly. This initiative has been taken under the leadership of Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass. Along with the Assamese, English and Bodo languages, the Hindi language will be introduced in the state assembly from July 6, on the first day of the budget session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly.

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Dass told ANI that the decision of the induction of Hindi language was taken in the General Purpose Committee meeting of the Assam Legislative Assembly, which was held on Saturday under his chairmanship. "In the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika, Minister Keshab Mahanta, Opposition Leader Wazed Ali Chowdhury, MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Sabharam Basumatary, Chakradhar Gogoi, Joy Prakash Das were present. In the meeting, we have decided to introduce the Hindi language in the state assembly. Earlier, three languages - Assamese, English and Bodo - were here, and for the first time, the Hindi language has been introduced. Hindi is Rashtra Bhasha, and to recognise it, we have decided to introduce the Hindi language," Dass said.

Assam Vidhan Sabha TV and Budget Session

He further said that, earlier, there was a channel named ALA (Assam Legislative Assembly), and it will be renamed Assam Vidhan Sabha TV from Monday. "In the coming days, we will try to make Assam Vidhan Sabha TV like Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV. From July 6, the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will begin, and it will be 21 working days and will continue till July 31. The State Budget will be tabled on July 10," the Assam Assembly Speaker said.

Speaker on PM's Visit and GST Growth

He also said that, as of now, 10 new bills have been introduced in the session. On the other hand, talking about the recent visit of the Japanese Prime Minister to India, the Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker said that Assam will definitely get benefits from the Japanese Prime Minister's visit to India. He also talked about Assam's GST collection growth and said that, along with the state government's efforts, credit also goes to the taxpayers of Assam. (ANI)