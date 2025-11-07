Assam's ASDMA launched the SMART AXOM App and key flood reports in Guwahati. To bolster technical capacity and resilience, it signed MoUs with Gauhati University, GSI, and NIH for academic collaboration and advanced environmental studies.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) organised a ceremonial launch, Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signing and release programme titled "Building Collaborative Resilience for the Future" in Guwahati on Thursday, ASDMA said in a press release.

ASDMA Launches New App, Reports, and Courses

Keshab Mahanta, Assam Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Department, formally launched the SMART AXOM App, the Flood Scenario and Downstream Impact Study Report for Ranganadi, Doyang, and Kurichhu Hydro Projects, and the Certificate Course on Disaster Management Communication, focusing on working professionals, journalists, among others. He also announced, as part of the same, a special Orientation Course for media personnel to strengthen disaster communication and promote responsible, timely, and factual reporting during emergencies.

Strategic MoUs Signed for Technical Capacity

To strengthen institutional collaboration and build technical capacity, ASDMA signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with leading institutions.

The partnership with Gauhati University focuses on academic collaboration and the launch of a certificate course in disaster communication and gender studies. The collaboration with the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH) will result in integrated geo-environmental appraisals and urban flood studies in Barpeta district.

Meanwhile, the collaboration with the Public Works Department (Electrical) and Assam Engineering College (AEC) aims to promote research and innovation in lightning protection systems and resilient infrastructure design for schools and community buildings.

Annual Report and Intern Recognition

Also, the Annual Activity Report (2020 to 2024) of ASDMA, summarising key achievements and interventions across the State, including advances in early warning systems, community-based preparedness, and inter-departmental coordination, was released by the Minister.

The programme also included the felicitation of mentors and distribution of certificates to interns under the ASDMA Youth Internship Programme (AYIP) 2025, recognising their contributions to disaster risk research and field-based resilience initiatives.

The event was attended by L. Sweety Changsan, Additional Chief Secretary & CEO, ASDMA; Meenakshi Das Nath, Additional CEO, ASDMA & Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department; senior officials from the Government of Assam, NESAC, GSI, PWD, and Faculty and officials from Gauhati University, AEC & NIH, along with mentors and AYIP interns; and members from central and state disaster management agencies. (ANI)