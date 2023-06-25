Asianet News Dialogues: 'More job opportunities in India today; 90% of IIT graduates do not go abroad'

According to Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT Kanpur, the job landscape in India has witnessed a significant transformation over the past decade or two. Professor Abhay Karandikar made the remarks while taking part in Asianet News Dialogues.

There are more job opportunities and growth options available in India today than 10-15 years ago, and that is evident from the fact that 90 per cent of those who pass out of the Indian Institutes of Technology do not go abroad, IIT Kanpur Director Professor Abhay Karandikar said while taking part in Asianet News 'Dialogues'

"Ten or fifteen years back, 90 per cent of IIT graduates used to go abroad. Thirty years ago, 100 per cent of the students used to go. Right now, 90 per cent are staying here. Only five to ten per cent are going abroad. A large percentage of them have their own startups. So this is a reflection of the fact that there are more opportunities in terms of jobs and growth in the country. That is why people are not going to the United States or Europe," Prof Abhay said.

Watch the full episode of Asianet News Dialogues with IIT Kanpur Director Professor Abhay Karandikar below