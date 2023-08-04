ASI survey on at Gyanvapi Mosque to see if it was built over temple

Gyanvapi Mosque Survey: On August 4, at approximately 7:30 am, the ASI team arrived at the Gyanvapi mosque complex to initiate their survey. Enhanced security measures have been put in place in and around the mosque in anticipation of the survey.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has commenced its examination of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, aiming to ascertain whether it was constructed on the site of a Hindu temple. The mosque committee has raised objections to this survey and has approached the Supreme Court for resolution. On August 4, at approximately 7:30 am, a group of 41 members entered the mosque and commenced the scientific survey in two separate teams. The survey will continue until noon. The survey party was originally planned to include 16 representatives from both sides inside the mosque.

However, the Muslim side decided to boycott the survey as the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear their plea against the survey mandated by the Allahabad High Court on Friday. Consequently, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee representatives abstained from participating. Notably, high-ranking officials, including the District Magistrate and the Police Commissioner, have also arrived at the complex.

To ensure security during the ASI survey, extensive arrangements have been implemented around the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The police have closed the roads leading to the mosque for vehicular movement and set up multiple barricades in the vicinity. Additionally, media access has been restricted to a distance of at least 100 meters from the area due to the heavy police presence.

The Allahabad High Court recently granted permission for a "scientific survey" of the mosque, deeming it necessary in the pursuit of justice. The court stated that this survey could benefit both the plaintiffs and defendants and assist the trial court in reaching a fair decision. Upholding the Varanasi court's order from July 21, the court specified that the ASI survey should continue without causing any damage or excavation. The court recognized the legitimacy of the commission and justified the decision of the Varanasi Court.

On Friday, the Supreme Court will hear the plea of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which contests the Allahabad High Court's order allowing the ASI to conduct the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

According to Hindu activists, there was a temple at the site that was demolished during the 17th century under the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. However, the specific area in the mosque complex known as the 'wazukhana,' which allegedly contains a 'shivling,' will not be included in the survey as it is protected by an earlier Supreme Court order.

The "scientific survey" was originally directed by a Varanasi district court on July 21 following a petition filed by four women, asserting that it was the only method to establish whether the mosque was built after the demolition of a Hindu temple. The survey commenced on July 24 but was halted within hours by the Supreme Court upon the mosque committee's appeal.

The mosque committee had contended that the structure is over a thousand years old and that any excavation might jeopardize its stability, potentially leading to collapse. Additionally, they argued that the survey would violate existing laws concerning religious places.

