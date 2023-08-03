Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

The Delhi-NCR region has witnessed numerous dog-biting incidents in recent months, resulting in fatalities and injuries. In one such heart-wrenching incident, a seven-year-old boy was severely mauled by a pitbull in Crossings Republik township.

A horrifying incident took place in a high-rise society in Crossings Republik township, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where a 22-year-old woman abused and physically assaulted a 79-year-old man. The altercation arose when the elderly man objected to the woman feeding a stray dog.

The Delhi-NCR region has witnessed numerous dog-biting incidents in recent months, resulting in fatalities and injuries. In one such heart-wrenching incident, a seven-year-old boy was severely mauled by a pitbull in Crossings Republik township. The innocent child was playing in the area when the aggressive pet pitbull attacked him, causing critical injuries, including biting off his ear.

Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

Furious over such incidents, the locals protested outside a police station, demanding swift action to ensure public safety.

Another distressing incident occurred in Noida's Sector 29's Brahmaputra Apartments, where a pet dog belonging to a retired army major bit a woman resident. The victim filed a complaint against the retired major in response to the traumatic incident.

These occurrences have raised concerns among residents and authorities about the need for better control and safety measures to address the rising incidents of dog attacks in the region.