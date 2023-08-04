ASI wraps up Gyanvapi mosque survey in 10 hours as Supreme Court declines interference

The survey itself unfolded in two distinct phases. The first session, commencing at 7:10 am and concluding at noon, was followed by the second phase, which started at 2:50 pm immediately after the Friday Namaz (prayers), and concluded promptly at 5:00 pm.

The process of documenting findings was on Thursday initiated to set into motion following the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) investigation of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. As a result of the survey, meticulous photography and videography records were collected and preserved. This notable collection of material was assembled in the presence of four women litigants and their legal advisors. These comprehensive records are earmarked for submission to the Allahabad High Court, prompting the careful preparation of all related drafts.

The survey itself unfolded in two distinct phases. The first session, commencing at 7:10 am and concluding at noon, was followed by the second phase, which started at 2:50 pm immediately after the Friday Namaz (prayers), and concluded promptly at 5:00 pm. It's of significance that a Varanasi court recently granted the ASI an additional extension of four weeks to complete the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, an edifice situated adjacent to the revered Kashi Vishwanath temple.

'My duty remains to protect idea of India': Rahul Gandhi after Supreme Court's verdict

Responding to the ASI's request, District Judge AK Vishvesha granted the requested time extension. As outlined by advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, representing the Hindu petitioners, the original deadline for completing the survey by August 4 has now been postponed to September 4.

After receiving authorization from the Allahabad High Court on August 3, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) recommenced the survey on Friday morning.

Subsequently, the Muslim faction contested the HC ruling by approaching the Supreme Court. However, the apex court declined to intervene in the ASI survey. The bench, composed of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, issued an instruction to the ASI, urging them to avoid any intrusive actions during the survey process.

Amid stringent security arrangements, ASI team members operated within the mosque complex. Simultaneously, representatives of the Hindu petitioners, central to the legal dispute surrounding the mosque, were also present. Interestingly, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee, responsible for mosque management, chose not to accompany the ASI team.

'Will continue our legal battle': Purnesh Modi after SC grants stay on Rahul Gandhi's defamation case

It has been reported that the Hindu side's legal representative, Madan Mohan Yadav, indicated that a 43-member ASI team was actively engaged in conducting the survey procedures.