    'My duty remains to protect idea of India': Rahul Gandhi after Supreme Court's verdict

    Several Congress party leaders had emphasized that Rahul Gandhi represents a significant face of the opposition coalition. Consequently, the case against him holds paramount importance not only for the Congress but for the broader opposition spectrum.

    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 5:26 PM IST

    In response to the Supreme Court's recent decision regarding the defamation case involving his 'Modi' surname remark, former-Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi issued a statement affirming his unwavering commitment to safeguarding the essence of India. This statement emerged shortly after the apex court's August 4 ruling, which temporarily suspended Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the 2019 defamation case that had led to his disqualification as a Member of Parliament (MP).

    Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said, "No matter the circumstances, my duty remains constant. I am dedicated to upholding the essence of India." While this tweet is interpreted as an expression of his dedication to the nation, it also seems to hint at his political stance in light of the newly formed opposition alliance, INDIA.

    'Will continue our legal battle': Purnesh Modi after SC grants stay on Rahul Gandhi's defamation case

    The anticipation surrounding the fate of the case against Gandhi had swept through the opposition ranks, including the political parties affiliated with the alliance INDIA.

    Within this context, several Congress party leaders had emphasized that Rahul Gandhi represents a significant face of the opposition coalition. Consequently, the case against him holds paramount importance not only for the Congress but for the broader opposition spectrum.

    On the preceding Friday, the Apex Court's decision to suspend Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the defamation case bestowed him with substantial relief. This recent twist in the legal proceedings has effectively cleared the path for his return as a Member of Parliament.

    Modi surname remark case: Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction; revives MP status

    By challenging the conviction order from Surat's Court, the Congress leader had taken his case to Gujarat's High Court before ultimately approaching the Supreme Court.

    Earlier, the Surat's Session Court had delivered a conviction verdict, sentencing him to a two-year imprisonment term, subsequently triggering his disqualification from parliamentary membership. However, the recent suspension of his conviction is expected to pave the way for the reinstatement of his parliamentary status.

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 5:26 PM IST
