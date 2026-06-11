Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited MNIT Jaipur, inaugurating the 'Makers Lab' to foster innovation. He announced plans for new Quantum, AI, and semiconductor labs and challenged students to design their own chips for domestic manufacturing.

Union Minister for Railways, Communications, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, visited the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) in Jaipur on Thursday to inaugurate the state-of-the-art 'Makers Lab' and interact with the student community.

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'Makers Lab' and Specialized Labs Inaugurated

Upon his arrival at Prabha Bhawan, the Union Minister inaugurated three specialised laboratories designed to bolster technical education and research. The highlight of the visit was the inauguration of the 'Makers Lab,' an initiative aimed at fostering innovation.

During an interactive session at the institute, Vaishnaw engaged with students through a quiz and an extensive Q&A session focusing on Nano SIM technology.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister emphasised India's growing prowess in the electronics sector, noting that Nano SIMs are now being manufactured domestically.

Future Plans for High-Tech Education

Furthering the government's vision for high-tech education, Vaishnaw announced that plans are already underway to launch Quantum and AI labs at the institute.

Focus on Semiconductor Training

Vaishnaw stated, "A highly effective simulation system for learning this technology--specifically a semiconductor system--will be launched at MNIT Jaipur. This will enable students to receive training in semiconductor fabrication. Additionally, access to state-of-the-art semiconductor design tools is being provided.

Acknowledging that there is still more to learn, he challenged the students to design and manufacture their own chips. He noted that similar initiatives are already being implemented across 323 colleges in India and expressed his desire for MNIT to be a frontrunner in this league.

"Similar initiatives are already underway in 323 colleges, and he has challenged MNIT to join this league. A third initiative will also be launched to integrate the institute into the broader network of this mission," he added.

Boosting Communication in Border Regions

Earlier today, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, inaugurated a 20-kW FM transmitter at Ramgarh, Rajasthan, via a program held at the Akashvani premises in Jaipur. The event was attended by Jaipur MP Manju Sharma, Prasar Bharati Chairman Prasoon Joshi, and Akashvani Director General Rajeev Kumar Jain, among other senior officials.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Vaishnaw, focusing on strategic infrastructure, highlighted the government's commitment to strengthening communication in border regions. (ANI)