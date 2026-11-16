Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw spoke at National Press Day, emphasizing that journalists must adapt to technological changes while upholding ethics, accountability, and truth in an era of digital misinformation and growing influence.

Ashwini Vaishnaw Addresses National Press Day on Responsible Media

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Railways and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, addressed the National Press Day celebrations organised by the Press Council of India at Rangbhawan Auditorium, Akashvani Bhawan, New Delhi on Monday. Underlining the vital role of media in strengthening democracy, he called upon media professionals to adapt to the rapidly evolving media landscape and technological advancements. He underscored the importance of upholding responsible journalism and the media’s responsibility towards society.

The event was attended by PCI Chairperson Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai; Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Chanchal Kumar; renowned journalist Rajat Sharma, who delivered the keynote address; and PCI Member Sudhanshu Trivedi. This year’s theme, “Journalism: Populist or Responsible”, highlighted the evolving role of journalism in an era of rapid information dissemination and growing digital influence, the release said.

Addressing the gathering, Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the unprecedented pace of technological transformation, observing that the next five years could witness changes greater than those experienced over the previous two decades. He encouraged young journalists to embrace change and continuously upgrade their skills. Emphasising accountability of digital platforms, he raised significant questions over whether community guidelines are enough in the face of increasing misinformation, deepfakes, misleading advertisements, digital arrests and harmful content affecting children. He stressed the need to deliberate on how this changing media landscape should be governed to empower citizens and address emerging challenges.

PCI Chairperson Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to protecting press freedom and improving journalistic standards. Underlining the rapid transformation in the media landscape, she observed that technological advancements have made information accessible to millions within seconds. She observed that anyone with a phone and internet connection can now become a news disseminator, but not everyone reporting the news is trained in or bound by journalistic ethics.

Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Chanchal Kumar, emphasised that journalism must strike a balance between public engagement and credibility. He observed that popularity must not take precedence over truth, nor should virality outweigh verification. Highlighting the growing influence of TRPs, clicks and digital engagement, he stressed the importance of editorial judgement, fact-checking and distinguishing news from opinion. He underlined that AI can assist journalism but cannot assume the responsibility of a journalist. PCI Member and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi called for critical examination of international indices and emphasised that integrity and the responsible dissemination of information are essential as India progresses towards a new direction of development.