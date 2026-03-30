Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis assured an impartial SIT probe into the Ashok Kharat rape case but said he has no info on summons to NCP leader Rupali Chakankar, who recently resigned from her party and government posts over the matter.

CM Fadnavis Assures Impartial Probe

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that he had no information regarding the summons to NCP leader Rupali Chakankar in the Ashok Kharat case, while assuring that the investigation is being conducted "impartially".

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A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed last week, and the Nashik Police Commissioner is handling the investigation while efforts continue to encourage people to come forward with their allegations against Nashik-based astrologer Ashok Kharat in the alleged rape case.

Speaking with the media, the CM said that he is not aware of the current status of the case, adding that updates on the probe will be provided at the "appropriate time".

"I currently have no information about what summons have been issued to Rupali Chakankar in the Ashok Kharat case. I also do not know the current status of this case. The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted impartially. Information about such cases is not taken on a daily basis; it is taken only when necessary. Therefore, the inquiry is underway, and information will be given at the appropriate time," he said.

NCP Leader Rupali Chakankar Resigns

His remarks come after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Chakankar on Friday resigned from the position of the party's Women's Wing's State President over the allegations of her involvement in the Nasik case involving Ashok Kharat.

In a post on X, she said that she extended her resignation following a telephonic conversation with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunnetra Pawar. Chakankar further clarified her stance, stating that she has no connections to any of his alleged wrongdoings and reiterated the request for an impartial probe into the matter. Expressing concerns over the alleged speculations being made in the media, she asserted that "truth will eventually prevail".

Earlier, Chakankar also resigned as Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. As per the sources, she stepped down after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked her to do so following the Kharat case.

Details of the Ashok Kharat Case

The case pertains to the arrest of Kharat, who has been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 35-year-old woman over several years under the pretext of spiritual guidance. A Nashik court has remanded him to police custody till March 24.

Police said the accused allegedly exploited the complainant between 2022 and December 2025 and used intimidation and manipulation to continue the abuse. Kharat, who is the chairman of the Shri Ishanyeshwar Temple Trust in Sinnar, was famed among several public figures. (ANI)