    Asha Kiran shelter home deaths: '14 deaths can't be coincidence,' says Delhi HC, orders water quality test

    A bench comprising Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela expressed concern over the high number of deaths in a short period, stressing that such a significant number of fatalities could not merely be coincidental.

    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 2:41 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 2:43 PM IST

    The Delhi High Court on Monday (August 5) directed the Delhi Jal Board to assess the quality of water and the condition of sewer pipelines at the Asha Kiran shelter home in Rohini. This order follows the revelation that 14 residents of the shelter home died in July. The court also instructed the Delhi government's social welfare secretary to submit a report on the living conditions within the shelter home.

    A bench comprising Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela expressed concern over the high number of deaths in a short period, stressing that such a significant number of fatalities could not merely be coincidental.

    "There are too many deaths in a short span of time. Fourteen deaths in number. It cannot be a coincidence," the bench said.

    The court mandated immediate action to decongest the shelter home.

    "A cursory glance at the summary shows that all the deaths were because the patients were suffering from TB. Delhi Jal Board is directed to test the quality of water forthwith as well as the condition of water and sewer pipelines and file a report," the bench ordered.

    "Secretary Social Welfare GNCTD is directed to visit the ASHA Kiran Complex tomorrow and file a report before this court," the bench added.

    The court further noted that if the shelter home is found to be overcrowded, steps must be taken to relocate some residents to appropriate facilities to alleviate congestion. Reports indicate that since February, 25 residents, including 14 in July, have died at the Asha Kiran shelter home.

    Earlier this month, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar accused the shelter home administration of negligence and called for action from the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) against the responsible officers.

    "I want to ask why the shelter home was under an administrator who was arrested by the CBI in 2016 for taking a 'bribe' and remained suspended for five years. I want to ask the LG VK Saxena on what basis such a corrupt officer was appointed as the administrator," he said.

