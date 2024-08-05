Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hindu councillor among 100 killed in Bangladesh protests; Temples vandalised, death toll reaches 300

    The violence took place as thousands of protesters clashed with government supporters, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sunday marked one of the deadliest days in the recent wave of anti-government demonstrations.

    In a tragic escalation of violence across Bangladesh, Haradhan Roy Hara, a Hindu councillor of Rangpur City Corporation, was among the 100 people killed in the protests on Sunday (August 4). The protest, which has been ongoing for weeks, saw homes and temples belonging to Hindus, including ISKCON and Kali temples, targetted by protesters, forcing devotees to seek shelter.

    Haradhan Roy, a member of the Parshuram Thana Awami League and councillor for Ward 4 in Rangpur city, was reported dead along with Kajal Roy, another Hindu councillor from Rangpur.

    The violence took place as thousands of protesters clashed with government supporters, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sunday marked one of the deadliest days in the recent wave of anti-government demonstrations.

    In response to the escalating violence, the government imposed a curfew which started at 6 pm on Sunday. Additionally, a three-day closure of all non-essential establishments, including banks, has been announced. Essential services such as hospitals, water, gas, and electricity will continue to operate without interruption.

    The overall death toll from the clashes has now risen to at least 300, as reported by AFP. This figure is based on information from police, officials, and medical personnel. Protests are expected to resume on Monday, with heightened security measures in place. Soldiers and police have been deployed across Dhaka, patrolling key roads and barricading access to the Prime Minister’s office in a bid to manage the unrest and prevent further violence.

