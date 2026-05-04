As TVK heads for a win in Tamil Nadu, Congress's Manickam Tagore called on secular forces to unite against 'RSS proxies'. TVK dedicated its victory to the Karur stampede victims, marking a potential shift away from the DMK-AIADMK era.

As Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is poised to become the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday underlined that secular forces must "come together" to protect Tamil Nadu from "RSS proxies" and "hate politics".

He also criticised Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and AIADMK General Secretary and candidate from Edappadi constituency, Edappadi K Palaniswam. "Tamil Nadu voted for change we must accept it. Tamil Nadu again rejected the NDA, along with the surrendered Palaniswami. Hate entry was stopped. Now it is the duty of the secular forces to stop any manipulation of the verdict. Secular forces must come together to protect Tamil Nadu from RSS proxies and from hate politics. Hope all egos are left behind to Protect Tamilnadu," he posted on X.

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Tamil Nadu voted for change we must accept it. Tamil Nadu again rejected the NDA, along with the surrendered Palaniswami. Hate entry was stopped. Now it is the duty of the secular forces to stop any manipulation of the verdict. Secular forces must come together to protect… — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) May 4, 2026

Election Results at a Glance

As per the latest data from the Election Commission, TVK had won 59 seats and was leading in 48 seats. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - DMK was leading in 34 seats and had won 24 seats and its ally Congress had won two seats and was leading in three seats. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - ADMK had won 22 seats and was leading in 26 seats, as per the data.

TVK Dedicates Victory

TVK Aadhav Arjuna on Monday said that the victory is dedicated to the tragic Karur incident. He referred to a crowd stampede that occurred during the public outreach programme of TVK chief Vijay in Karur last year on September 27, resulting in the deaths of 41 people. "We dedicate this victory to the Karur incident. The practice of cash-for-votes has been eliminated. The people of Tamil Nadu have delivered their verdict. DMK has been thrown out by the people," he told reporters.

A Historic Shift in Tamil Nadu Politics

The results have also shattered long-held notions about actors struggling to succeed in politics, as Vijay now joins the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. His performance reinforces that his cinematic popularity has translated into a deep emotional connection with the masses, reflected clearly in the public mandate.

TVK's victory could also mark a historic shift, as Tamil Nadu may witness its first government outside the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) dominance since June 1977. (ANI)