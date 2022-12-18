Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at BJP-led Centre over trade with China; says 'show some courage'

"Rather than 'punishing' China, the Modi government is 'rewarding Beijing' by allowing large volumes of imports from the country, despite the fact that many Indian soldiers risk their lives fighting Chinese troops," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Narendra Modi led-Centre, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, over the recent faceoff between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, asking to 'show some courage and respect' for the country's soldiers.

During the party's National Council meeting, the Delhi Chief Minister said while Chinese aggression is growing at the border, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre says 'everything is alright.'

Rather than 'punishing' China, the Modi government is 'rewarding Beijing' by allowing large volumes of imports from the country, despite the fact that many Indian soldiers risk their lives fighting Chinese troops.

Kejriwal said, "Don't you have any respect for our soldiers? Show some courage. If India suspends imports, China will come to its senses."

He also urged the country to boycott Chinese goods. "They claim that Chinese goods are inexpensive. We do not want Chinese products, no matter how cheap they are. We are willing to pay twice as much for products made in India," he continued.

Also, Kejriwal lashed out at the Central government for growing inflation and unemployment, accusing it of having no intention of providing relief to the country's people.

"People are fed up with the BJP government's rising inflation and unemployment. The AAP government in Delhi has shown that inflation can be controlled and jobs created. At 4.7 per cent, Delhi has the lowest inflation rate in India," he claimed.

Kejriwal hit out at the Centre's government, claiming that 'industrialists, high net worth people are leaving India because the BJP government is not letting them work and sending ED and CBI after them.'

He claimed that AAP is the vehicle for change that will transform India into a nation where no one fights over religion or caste.

Kejriwal said that the AAP is the only party that has become a national party within ten years of its formation, saying, 'We will form government in Gujarat in 2027.'

(With inputs from PTI)

