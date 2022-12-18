Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at BJP-led Centre over trade with China; says 'show some courage'

    "Rather than 'punishing' China, the Modi government is 'rewarding Beijing' by allowing large volumes of imports from the country, despite the fact that many Indian soldiers risk their lives fighting Chinese troops," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.  

    Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at BJP-led Centre over trade with China; says 'show some courage' - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 18, 2022, 5:18 PM IST

    Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Narendra Modi led-Centre, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, over the recent faceoff between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, asking to 'show some courage and respect' for the country's soldiers.  

    During the party's National Council meeting, the Delhi Chief Minister said while Chinese aggression is growing at the border, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre says 'everything is alright.'

    Rather than 'punishing' China, the Modi government is 'rewarding Beijing' by allowing large volumes of imports from the country, despite the fact that many Indian soldiers risk their lives fighting Chinese troops. 

    Kejriwal said, "Don't you have any respect for our soldiers? Show some courage. If India suspends imports, China will come to its senses."

    He also urged the country to boycott Chinese goods. "They claim that Chinese goods are inexpensive. We do not want Chinese products, no matter how cheap they are. We are willing to pay twice as much for products made in India," he continued.

    Also, Kejriwal lashed out at the Central government for growing inflation and unemployment, accusing it of having no intention of providing relief to the country's people. 

    "People are fed up with the BJP government's rising inflation and unemployment. The AAP government in Delhi has shown that inflation can be controlled and jobs created. At 4.7 per cent, Delhi has the lowest inflation rate in India," he claimed.

    Kejriwal hit out at the Centre's government, claiming that 'industrialists, high net worth people are leaving India because the BJP government is not letting them work and sending ED and CBI after them.'

    He claimed that AAP is the vehicle for change that will transform India into a nation where no one fights over religion or caste.

    Kejriwal said that the AAP is the only party that has become a national party within ten years of its formation, saying, 'We will form government in Gujarat in 2027.'

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also read: Kisan Garjana Rally: Delhi police issues traffic advisory for December 19; check routes to avoid

    Also read: Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar drops another letter, says 'I will expose you all'

    Also read: AIIMS Cyberattack: Delhi police writes to CBI, seeks information on China, Hong Kong-based IP address

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2022, 5:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    16 year old girl gang raped for over 12 hours in Maharashtra 8 arrested gcw

    16-year-old girl gang-raped for over 12 hours in Maharashtra, 8 arrested

    Kisan Garjana Rally: Delhi police issues traffic advisory for December 19; check routes to avoid - adt

    Kisan Garjana Rally: Delhi police issues traffic advisory for December 19; check routes to avoid

    Bengaluru couple accuses Air India pilot for not allowing pet onboard airline reacts watch video gcw

    Bengaluru couple accuses Air India pilot for not allowing pet onboard, airline reacts | WATCH

    Many killed each year for loving or marrying outside caste.., says CJI DY Chandrachud - adt

    'Many killed each year for loving or marrying outside caste..', says CJI DY Chandrachud

    From The India Gate Asianet News Network Special Episode 1

    From The India Gate: A tale of two channels, musical chairs and two frames

    Recent Stories

    football Gareth Southgate to stay as England boss until UEFA Euro 2024; supporters sceptical-ayh

    Gareth Southgate to stay England boss until Euro 2024; supporters sceptical

    football Messi vs Mbappe: What separates the two stars? Ex-PSG boss Pochettino sheds light before Qatar World Cup 2022 final snt

    Messi vs Mbappe: What separates the two stars? Ex-PSG boss Pochettino sheds light before World Cup 2022 final

    Catch Nawazuddin Siddiqui in one of the most poised & graceful avatars for his upcoming thriller Haddi vma

    Catch Nawazuddin Siddiqui in one of the most poised & graceful avatars for his upcoming thriller Haddi

    Dictionary com chose Woman as the word of the year for 2022 Here is why gcw

    Dictionary.com chose 'Woman' as the word of the year for 2022; Here's why

    AUS vs SA 2022-23, Brisbane/1st Test: Do not see this as a fair contest - Dean Elgar after Australia wraps up win in 2 days against South Africa-ayh

    AUS vs SA 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Don't see this as a fair contest' - Elgar critical of Brisbane pitch

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon