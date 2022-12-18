Kisan Garjana Rally: Delhi police issues traffic advisory for December 19; check routes to avoid

Kisan Garjana Rally: 50,000 to 55,000 people are expected to participate via 700 to 800 buses and 3,500 to 4,000 through private vehicles. The rally will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, by the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Ahead of the 'Kisan Garjana' rally at Rameleela Ground, Delhi police issued a traffic advisory on Sunday, December 18, 2022. According to the advisory, the rally will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, by the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

According to the organisers, 50,000 to 55,000 people are expected to participate in the gathering via 700 to 800 buses and 3,500 to 4,000 through private vehicles.

Additionally, it said that the diversion points are Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate, Chaman Lal Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Kamala Market roundabout to Hamdard Chowk, Bhavbhuti Marg, and Paharganj Chowk.

As per the advisory, the traffic restriction, regulations or diversion may be Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market, and Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg (Delhi gate to Guru Nanak Chowk).

Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg, Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road and Paharganj Chowk and roundabout Jandewalan, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to Ajmeri Gate, to follow the same regulation, on Monday starting from 9:00 am onwards.

It is recommended that commuters avoid the road mentioned above and stretches. Commuters heading to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway, Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT should leave early ahead of time to accommodate delays, as per advisory.

Use public transportation to help decongestion of roads. Only park your car in designated parking lots. According to the advisory, avoid parking on the side of the road as it hampers normal traffic flow.

According to BKS, the 'Kisan Garjana' protest march is being organised in Delhi to seek various relief measures for cultivators to improve their situation.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also read: Ten years of Nirbhaya rape case: DCW chief seeks discussion on women's safety in Parliament; check details

Also read: Delhi airport officials to fix congestion by December-end; shares smart travel tip

Also read: Delhi attack: DCW issues notice to Flipkart, Amazon over 'easy availability of acid'