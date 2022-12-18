Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AIIMS Cyberattack: Delhi police writes to CBI, seeks information on China, Hong Kong-based IP address

    The AIIMS-Delhi faced a cyberattack on November 23, 2022, that paralysed its servers. The Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit opened a case of cyberterrorism and extortion on November 25, 2022.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 18, 2022, 2:29 PM IST

    To trace the hacker behind the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) cyberattack, the Delhi Police has written a letter to the Centre Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking details of the hacker from Interpol, the official said on Sunday. 

    Delhi police, in its statement, said, "Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police has written to CBI requesting details from Interpol regarding the IP addresses of the email IDs from Henan in China and Hong Kong that were used to launch the cyber attack. 

    Following sources, the attack on the AIIMS-Delhi servers is believed to have originated in China or Hong Kong. More information has been requested, which can be obtained from companies in China and Hong Kong. 

    On November 23, the AIIMS-Delhi faced a cyberattack that paralysed its servers. The Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit opened a case of cyberterrorism and extortion on November 25, 2022.

    Following the attack, Internet services were restricted as per the recommendations of the investigating agencies. The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is investigating the incident along with Delhi Cybercrime Special Cell, the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, Intelligence Bureau, CBI, and National Investigation Agency.

    The attack impacted hospital outpatient and inpatient digital services, including smart laboratory, billing, report generation, and the appointment system.

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2022, 2:29 PM IST
