BJP leader Aparna Yadav condemned the Kanpur Lamborghini accident, saying an expensive car is not a 'license to kill'. A case has been filed after the car hit a motorcycle and pedestrians. The vehicle is seized, but no arrests have been made.

BJP leader Aparna Bisht Yadav, on the Kanpur Lamborghini accident, said the incident was very unfortunate and deeply painful. She stated that the matter is under investigation and that a case has been registered to determine exactly what happened. Emphasising responsibility, she said that owning an expensive car does not give anyone the license to kill and such behaviour will not be tolerated. She added that if people act irresponsibly, strict action will be taken against them. Speaking to ANI, she said, "This is a very unfortunate incident. My heart is deeply pained by such incidents. It is a matter of investigation as to what exactly happened in the incident, and a case has also been registered. Just because you have a very expensive car does not mean you have got a license to kill someone. One should behave responsibly. If such people act in this manner, strict action will be taken against them."

Police Seize Vehicle, Investigation Underway

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday when the luxury car hit a motorcycle rider and injured multiple pedestrians. The vehicle involved in the incident has been seized by the Gwaltoli police station, and further investigation is underway.

FIR Registered Under BNS 2023

According to an FIR, the incident took place near Jhula Park Crossing at around 1:45 PM, when the Lamborghini hit a parked Bullet motorcycle before striking a passerby. The complainant suffered serious injuries to his left leg, ankle, and outer body. The motorcycle was also badly damaged. The case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS 2023, including sections 281, 125(a), 125(b), and 324(4), and the investigation has been assigned to SI Dinesh Kumar.

DCP Central Kanpur Atul Kumar Srivastava confirmed that no arrests have been made so far. Speaking to ANI, Srivastava said, "Those who were injured in the incident have been taken to the hospital. A case has been registered, and a serious investigation is underway. Action will be taken based on the facts that emerge from the investigation. No one has been taken into custody yet."

Eyewitness Describes Aftermath

Eyewitness Satyendra Singh Chandel described the aftermath, saying, "A luxury car hit some people yesterday at the VIP Road. I heard that some bouncers of the luxury car driver broke the window and pulled the driver of the car. They took him away in another car. The Lamborghini car has been taken to the Police Station. Around four to five people were injured in the incident."