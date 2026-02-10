Over half of all global exploitation complaints from Indian students originate in Russia, according to the MEA. Grievances have surged, with students reporting racial discrimination and institutional harassment, creating a climate of fear.

In 2025, Indian students studying across 196 countries reported roughly 350 grievances, with more than 200 of those coming from Russia alone. This marks a sharp escalation in complaints — from 68 in 2023 and 78 in 2024 — underscoring evolving challenges faced by Indian students in the country.

Moscow has emerged as a notable hotspot for distress calls, despite its long-standing reputation as a destination for affordable and accessible higher education, particularly in medical fields.

Indian students continue to flock to Russian universities because of lower tuition costs and comparatively simpler admission processes, but growing reports of harassment and discrimination are overshadowing those advantages.

Nature of Student Issues: Discrimination, Harassment and Fear

Students reporting problems describe a wide spectrum of issues, ranging from racial discrimination by peers to mental harassment by educational institutions themselves. Some accounts include threats of expulsion over minor infractions or disputes, creating a climate of fear that discourages many from reporting issues formally.

Representatives of student associations, such as the Foreign Medical Graduates (FMG) groups, say Indian students are often subject to verbal abuse and discriminatory conduct without sufficient support from university administrations. Many students report that complaints ‘rarely get taken seriously’ and that institutional bias further compounds their plight.

Institutional Response and Government Action

While Russia remains a leading destination for Indian students, concerns over safety and academic treatment have grown — prompting some aspiring students to consider alternatives like Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. This sentiment has been especially noticeable since the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has already influenced student mobility trends and international perceptions.

In response to these trends, the MEA has deployed dedicated officers in Indian missions abroad to support students and address welfare issues more proactively. Government officials emphasize regular engagement with students through embassy outreach and institution visits to monitor their well-being. This development reflects a growing policy focus on protecting Indian students overseas as part of broader diaspora welfare initiatives.