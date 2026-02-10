Penguin Random House India has clarified that General M.M. Naravane's memoir, "Four Stars of Destiny," has not been officially published. The publisher holds the sole rights and confirmed no copies have been sold or distributed.

In the X post on Monday, Penguin India stated, "In light of recent public discourse and media reporting, Penguin Random House India would like to clarify that we hold the sole publishing rights for the book Four Stars of Destiny, a memoir by General Manoj Mukund Naravane, former Chief of the Indian Army. We wish to make it clear that the book has not gone into publication. No copies of the book - in print or digital form - have been published, distributed, sold, or otherwise made available to the public by Penguin Random House India."

Penguin Random House India further said that any copies currently in circulation, in any format or on any platform, constitute a copyright infringement and must be immediately ceased. The publisher added that it will exercise remedies available under law against the illegal and unauthorised dissemination of the book.

A political row erupted after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought to quote from the "pre-print book" of former Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane during his speech in Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President's Address last week, with the treasury benches strongly opposing his remarks. After facing several adjournments on the issue, the House last week adopted the motion of thanks by voice vote amid sloganeering by opposition benches.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has taken cognisance of information found on various social media platforms and news forums claiming that a pre-print copy of the book 'Four Stars of Destiny' is being circulated, and Special Cell has filed a case into the "purported leak/breach of a yet to be approved publication".

Delhi Police officials said that an investigation has been taken up on the claims of the availability of pre-print copy of the book. (ANI)