Vistara Airlines under scrutiny for over 100 flight cancellations and delays; check details

Vistara has opted to temporarily scale back flight operations to ensure continued network connectivity. Additionally, the airline has deployed larger aircraft on select domestic routes to accommodate affected passengers and consolidate flights where feasible.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Tuesday (April 2) called for a detailed report from Vistara Airlines following a spate of flight cancellations and major delays, with over 100 flights affected in the past week. Vistara Airlines has grappled with significant operational hurdles, leading to the cancellation or delay of more than 100 flights within the last week.

The airline attributed these challenges to various operational issues and assured that efforts are underway to stabilize operations.

Vistara confirms flight delays, cancellations; cites 'crew unavailability', offers refund to passengers

Acknowledging the inconvenience caused to passengers, a spokesperson for Vistara expressed concern and outlined ongoing efforts to minimize customer discomfort. The airline has taken steps such as temporarily reducing flight frequencies and offering alternative flight options or refunds to affected travelers.

In response to the disruptions, Vistara has opted to temporarily scale back flight operations to ensure continued network connectivity. Additionally, the airline has deployed larger aircraft on select domestic routes to accommodate affected passengers and consolidate flights where feasible.

Despite these measures, the disruptions have sparked passenger complaints and raised concerns on social media platforms. The situation reportedly stemmed from pilot reluctance to operate flights due to extended duty hours, prompting regulatory attention and passenger grievances.

Indian crew on ship that hit Francis Scott Key Bridge to stay on board till probe ends; check details