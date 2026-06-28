The Doda district administration has launched a Pulse Polio Immunisation Campaign to cover 57,524 children in the 0-5 age group. 507 vaccination booths and 1,014 teams have been deployed to ensure complete polio immunisation coverage.

Deputy Commissioner Doda Krishan Lal (JKAS) on Sunday inaugurated the Pulse Polio Immunisation Campaign at the Associated Hospital, Govt Medical College Doda, reaffirming the district administration's commitment to achieving complete polio immunisation coverage.

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The inaugural programme was attended by Chief Medical Officer Doda, Dr. Vinod Sharma, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr SL Manhas, Block Medical Officer Ghat, Dr. Abdul Gafoor, Deputy Medical Superintendent, GMC Doda, Dr Irfan Tasaduq, along with officers and officials of the Health Department.

Massive Drive to Cover Over 57,000 Children

Speaking to ANI, the Deputy Commissioner informed that 57,524 children in the 0-5-year age group will be covered under the district-wide campaign. He said that 507 vaccination booths have been established across the district, supported by 1,014 vaccination teams and 101 supervisors to ensure smooth and effective implementation of the programme. "There are approximately 507 Pulse Polio booths with around 2,200 employees deployed, along with mobile teams. Hard-to-reach areas have been identified, and special arrangements have been made to administer polio drops to children there," he added.

Three-Day Immunisation Strategy

To ensure the smooth implementation of the National Pulse Polio Immunisation Campaign across the union territory, he further stated that the first day of the campaign is dedicated to booth-based immunisation, while the subsequent two days will focus on house-to-house visits to vaccinate children who may have missed the booth sessions.

Crucial Precautionary Measure

"The target is to cover over 1,500 children, with a follow-up house-to-house visit scheduled for those missed. The campaign is crucial as a precaution against polio, given its presence in neighbouring countries like Afghanistan and Pakistan, even though India has not reported any cases since 2011," the Deputy Commissioner added.

DC Appeals for Public Cooperation

The Deputy Commissioner also appealed to all parents and guardians to ensure that every child below five years of age receives the two drops of Oral Polio Vaccine, emphasising that no eligible child should be left behind in the mission to keep Doda and the nation polio-free. (ANI)