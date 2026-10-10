TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee attacked the BJP over the detention of party leaders, including Mamata Banerjee. He warned that if Gyanesh Kumar is arrested, top BJP leaders will be jailed, and accused the govt of suppressing protests worse than Hitler's era.

Top BJP Leaders Will Be Jailed: Abhishek Banerjee

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday attacked the BJP over the detention of former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and other TMC leaders, declaring that with the arrest of Gyanesh Kumar, no one, not even the most powerful leaders of the BJP, will escape the consequences of their actions, asserting that everyone will end up behind bars. "If this government was elected by the people, why is it so afraid of the common man's protest?... Even after the Supreme Court's directives, you are keeping metro stations, railway stations, and airports shut. Previously, we used to see protesters blocking trains or highways; now, the government itself is doing it to prevent ordinary people from protesting or reaching protest venues... Why are they trying to shield Gyanesh Kumar? If Gyanesh Kumar is arrested, no one—not even the BJP's top, powerful leaders—will escape; everyone will end up behind bars," said Banerjee.

Speaking to reporters, Banerjee questioned the legitimacy of the BJP government and accused authorities of keeping metro stations, railway stations, and airports shut despite Supreme Court directives against such action. He further declared that the act of allegedly stifling the peaceful protest surpasses even the era of Adolf Hitler.

'Surpasses Hitler's Era'

"Today, across Delhi, the BJP government and the Delhi Police have detained around 2,500 people—including party activists, supporters, individuals with no political affiliation, and even bystanders simply standing on the street. Mamata Banerjee and five Members of Parliament were sitting at a bus stop, staging a peaceful protest against the theft of votes in Bengal; yet, even that form of protest was denied to them. This surpasses even the era of Hitler," added Banerjee.

TMC Slams 'Super Emergency' After Leaders Detained

Banerjee's remarks came after Delhi Police detained a delegation of Trinamool Congress parliamentarians and leaders who were staging a protest in central Delhi. Visuals from the ground showed leaders being escorted into police vans by security personnel.

Following the incident, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) mounted a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government, asking, "What are you so scared of?", terming the police action a sign of a "Super Emergency" and a "dark day for democracy."

The party further accused the authorities of curbing the constitutional right to dissent, alleging that the leaders were barred from raising slogans or displaying posters before being unlawfully bundled into police vans and taken to an undisclosed location.

In a post on X, the official handle of the party posted, "SUPER EMERGENCY IS GOING ON - @MamataOfficial. While our Hon’ble Chairperson, along with our Hon’ble MPs, were peacefully protesting, Delhi Police came and instructed that no slogans and no posters were allowed. WHY?"

"Then, they unlawfully forced our Chairperson and our MPs into a police van and are now taking them to an undisclosed location. WHY? @narendramodi WHAT ARE YOU SO SCARED OF? Have you simply forgotten that India is a democratic country and every single person has the right to protest?" the party added. (ANI)