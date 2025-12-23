EAM S Jaishankar met the Indian business community in Sri Lanka, praising their aid during Cyclone Ditwah. He highlighted India's swift disaster response under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, detailing the 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' mission.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with the Indian Business Community in Sri Lanka. Jaishankar applauded their contributions in providing relief during Cyclone Ditwah. In a post on X, he said, "Nice to interact with members of the Indian Business community based in Sri Lanka. Applaud their contributions towards providing relief during Cyclone Ditwah." Nice to interact with members of the Indian Business community based in Sri Lanka. Applaud their contributions towards providing relief during Cyclone Ditwah. 🇮🇳 🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/hYViYaBbnQ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 23, 2025

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India's 'Neighbourhood First' and 'MAHASAGAR' Policies

Earlier in the day, in his press statement during meeting with Herath of Sri Lanka, Jaishankar said that India stepped up for helping the nation keeping in line with its Neighbourhood First and MAHASAGAR policies. "As your closest neighbour and in line with our Neighbourhood First and MAHASAGAR policies, it was only natural that India step forward at a time when Sri Lanka faced a crisis. We have done so when you were going through economic difficulties as well. In the case of Cyclone Ditwah, you would appreciate that India has also been a strong advocate of cooperative disaster response. The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure was a notable initiative that we led in that regard," he said.

Operation Sagar Bandhu: A Swift Response

Jaishankar highlighted how India sent aid on the day Cyclone Ditwah made landfall, showing swift action. "India's relief and assistance mission - Operation Sagar Bandhu - commenced on the very day that Cyclone Ditwah made landfall. Our Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant and another ship INS Udayagiri were present at Colombo and delivered relief material and thereafter also deployed helicopters. Thereafter, a number of Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Airforce were active for a period of more than two weeks in Sri Lanka."

On-Ground Assistance and Medical Support

He further highlighted the contributions of an 80-member NDRF team in providing assistance to affected families. "An 80-member National Disaster Response Force contingent arrived simultaneously and conducted rescue and relief operations. The Indian Army established a field hospital with 85 medical personnel near Kandy, providing emergency care to more than 8,000 people. Two modular BHISHM emergency care units were also air lifted to Sri Lanka and utilized," he said. (ANI)