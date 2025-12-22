Indian Army and UAE Land Forces are conducting Exercise Desert Cyclone-II, focusing on urban combat drills like building clearance and casualty evacuation in Al-Hamra to enhance interoperability and standardize tactics for joint operations.

Joint Training in Urban Combat

Exercise Desert Cyclone-II is progressing with intensive joint training at Al-Hamra, with troops from the Indian Army and the UAE Land Forces undertaking a rigorous mix of classroom instruction and field-based modules. The ongoing training focuses on core urban combat fundamentals, including the marking and clearing of buildings, IED awareness, casualty evacuation, first aid and structured mission planning, aimed at enhancing interoperability and developing common operating procedures in built-up areas, the statement by the Indian Army said.

The statement noted that as the exercise advances, troops are executing progressive practical drills in urban terrain, covering room intervention, building clearance and platoon-level joint assault exercises. Joint drills on room intervention and clearance have been exchanged between both armies and subsequently rehearsed to standardise tactics, techniques and procedures.

Culmination and Operational Readiness

The training will culminate in integrated offensive and defensive urban operations, reinforcing coordinated action, mutual trust and operational readiness for sub-conventional contingencies in an urban environment.

Exercise Details and Objectives

It further highlighted how exercise DESERT CYCLONE-II, the second edition of the India-UAE Joint Military Exercise, is being conducted in the UAE from December 18 to 30, 2025. The Indian contingent comprises 45 personnel, primarily from a battalion of the Mechanised Infantry Regiment, while the UAE Land Forces contingent is represented by the 53 Mechanised Infantry Battalion.

The exercise aims to enhance interoperability and further defence cooperation through joint training in an urban environment, with emphasis on sub-conventional operations under a United Nations mandate, including peacekeeping, counter-terrorism and stability operations.

Strengthening India-UAE Strategic Partnership

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) established diplomatic relations in 1972. While the UAE opened its Embassy in India in 1972, the Indian Embassy in UAE was opened in 1973. The traditionally strong bilateral relations enjoyed by India-UAE gained a new momentum when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited in 2015, the first PM of India in 34 years which marked the beginning of a new Comprehensive and Strategic partnership between the two countries. (ANI)