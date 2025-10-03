A day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned Pakistan over Sir Creek, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi issued a stern warning, stating India will no longer show restraint against state-sponsored terrorism.

New Delhi: A day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned that India could rewrite history and redraw Pakistan's geography if it attempted any misadventure in the Sir Creek region, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi issued a stern statement on Friday, stating that Pakistan must stop sponsoring terrorism from its soil if it wants to retain its place on the world map.

'India is fully prepared'

General Dwivedi, who was at Anupgarh in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district, said: “India, as a country, is fully prepared this time. And this time, it will not show the restraint that it showed during Operation Sindoor 1.0. This time we will take a step forward and act in a manner that will make Pakistan think whether it wants to remain on the world map or not.”

He also stated that the restraint shown by New Delhi during Operation Sindoor would not be repeated in case of a future military conflict took place.

General Dwivedi further urged Indian soldiers to remain poised for action. “Keep yourselves fully prepared now, if god wants, the opportunity will come soon.”

General Dwivedi's warning to Pakistan against terrorism

He asserted that if Pakistan wants to retain its place on the world map, it will have to stop state-sponsored terrorism.

Stating that India had shown evidence to the world of the presence of terrorist hideouts in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, Gen Dwivedi said had India not unearthed this evidence, Pakistan would have hidden all of it.

“We had identified the targets because we only wanted to harm the terrorists. We had aimed to strike their bases. We have no complaints against ordinary Pakistani citizens, so long as their country does not sponsor terrorists. Because terrorists were being sponsored, those terrorist targets were hit,” the Army chief said.

In reply to a question about his appeal to those living near the border, Gen Dwivedi said: “We consider the border population not as ordinary civilians but as soldiers. That means they stand shoulder to shoulder with us in the battle. This is crucial because the coming struggle is the nation's struggle, not just the Army's.”

While interacting with all ranks, the Army chief emphasized the rapidly evolving nature of warfare and the Army’s commitment to integrating UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) and counter-UAS technologies across the operational spectrum to enhance adaptability and preparedness against emerging threats.

He also highlighted the importance of technology absorption at all levels to sustain high operational readiness.