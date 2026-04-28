COAS General Upendra Dwivedi visited his alma mater, Sainik School Rewa, inspiring cadets. He was also inducted into the International Hall of Fame at the US Army War College, becoming the third Indian Army Chief to receive this honour.

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday visited his alma mater, Sainik School Rewa, to honour the institution that shaped his military career. During the visit, the COAS laid a wreath at the school memorial and reviewed a Guard of Honour, urging the next generation of leaders to serve the nation with integrity and dedication.

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Talking ot X, the Indian Army wrote, "In a moment of pride and deep nostalgia, Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited his alma mater- Sainik School Rewa, where his journey of discipline, courage and leadership first began. The COAS laid a wreath at the school memorial, reviewed a Guard of Honour by the cadets and commended the faculty and cadets for upholding the finest traditions of the institution. Walking once again through the corridors that shaped his character, the COAS shared his memories and inspired young cadets to lead with integrity, serve with dedication and uphold an unwavering commitment to the nation. The visit stood as a tribute to mentorship, gratitude, and the enduring legacy of Sainik Schools as the cradle of India's future leaders."

General Dwivedi Inducted into International Hall of Fame

Earlier, General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday (local time) was inducted into the International Hall of Fame, becoming the third Indian Army Chief to receive this honour. General Dwivedi is the third Indian Army Chief to receive this honour.

In a post on X, the Indian Army said, "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, visited the Army War College (AWC), Carlisle Barracks, USA, where he was inducted into the International Hall of Fame - the third Indian Army Chief to receive this honour, after General V K Singh and General Bikram Singh. The COAS addressed the faculty and international student officers on leadership, professional military education and evolving security dynamics." "A USAWC Distinguished Fellow himself, General Upendra Dwivedi is an alumnus of the prestigious college and toured key facilities and participated in academic engagements, including panel discussions, reviewing advanced study projects of the scholars program and interacting with distinguished members of the institution," the Indian Army added. (ANI)