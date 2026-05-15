Aaranyak, with the Assam Pollution Control Board, held a water testing and awareness workshop for Guwahati students. The event at Krishnanagar Vidyapeeth High School provided hands-on scientific learning to sensitise them on the global water crisis.

Aaranyak's Initiative to Combat Water Crisis

Biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak on Friday conducted an interactive water testing and awareness workshop to educate students on the growing global water crisis. The initiative, organised in partnership with the Assam Pollution Control Board, aimed to provide young minds with practical skills to monitor and conserve local water resources.

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At a time when the world is grappling with what the United Nations has described as a looming era of "Global Water Bankruptcy," leading biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, in collaboration with Assam Pollution Control Board, Samagra Shiksha Axom, and Wipro Earthian, brought the message of water conservation and pollution awareness directly to young minds through an engaging water testing and outreach programme at Krishnanagar Vidyapeeth High School. The initiative aimed to sensitise students to the growing global and local water crisis through hands-on scientific learning and practical community engagement.

Engaging Students with Practical Science

According to the World Health Organisation and UNICEF, nearly 2.1 billion people worldwide still lack access to safe drinking water, a crisis worsened by climate change and pollution. Adding urgency to the issue, a United Nations report released in January 2026 warned that the Earth's water reservoirs have been exploited beyond their renewable limits, pushing many regions into an irreversible "post-permanent crisis" stage.

Against this alarming backdrop, students and teachers at the Guwahati school rolled up their sleeves to participate in real-time water quality testing under the guidance of Aaranyak officials Tikendrajit Gogoi and Geetashree Sarma. Using water samples collected from the school campus as well as their homes, students tested key parameters such as pH, temperature, total dissolved solids (TDS), hardness, alkalinity, chloride, nitrate, iron and fluoride - transforming science lessons into real-world environmental action.

The programme also highlighted the growing contradiction faced by Guwahati, where several localities struggle with drinking water scarcity even as others battle recurring floods and waterlogging. To deepen their understanding, students carried out a water audit of the school campus and were encouraged to assess water usage patterns in their homes and neighbourhoods. They were also assigned mini case studies to document public attitudes towards water pollution and conservation.

Impact and Experiential Learning

"These activities not only made learning easier, but also inspired me to think differently about water-related issues in my locality," said Pratisma Rabha, a Class VIII student. "Through the activities, I learned about fluoride and arsenic and their potential impacts on our bodies," she added.

Senior Science Teacher Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma described the initiative as a powerful example of experiential learning. "Activities like these genuinely help bridge theoretical knowledge and real-world environmental challenges," he said.

The event, which was held on Wednesday, was coordinated by Geetashree Sarma, Young Professional at Environment Education and Capacity Building Division, Aaranyak, in alignment with the objectives of Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and reflects the organisation's continued commitment to nurturing environmental literacy and scientific awareness among students across Assam.