Opposition MPs, including SP's Awadhesh Prasad and Congress's Imraan Masood, slammed the Centre's fuel price hike. They cited economic failure and warned of further rises, while the hike is linked to the global energy crisis in West Asia.

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Friday slammed the Centre over the rise in fuel and cooking gas prices, alleging that the increase would severely burden common citizens and reflect a broader economic failure. Speaking on the issue, Awadhesh Prasad said the recent hike in diesel, petrol and LPG prices would directly impact households and accused the government of failing to control inflation.

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"There has been a huge increase in the prices of diesel, petrol, and cooking gas. This increase will put a very heavy burden on our country's citizens. The economy has completely collapsed, and foreign policy has failed. Prices will rise further. They don't have any solution," he told ANI.

Opposition Leaders Slam Centre

Congress MP Imraan Masood also criticised the Centre, warning that fuel prices could rise further and questioning the government's handling of the economy. Speaking to ANI, Masood said, "It is possible that this increase could exceed even Rs 20. The situation is no longer under their control."

Masood further alleged that the government was prioritising events over public welfare and called for accountability in Parliament. "The amount of money spent on just one of the Prime Minister's events is more than what an ordinary individual could spend in an entire year. The Prime Minister should convene a parliamentary session and clearly explain what is happening in the country," he said.

He added that global economic conditions were challenging, but argued that better policy decisions could have prevented the current situation, saying opposition leaders had been warning about the trajectory of the economy for several years. "Yes, this is a global crisis, but had the right approach been adopted, right decisions been made, we would not have found ourselves trapped in this... Our leaders have been warning for years about where this path is leading us," he remarked.

Fuel Prices Rise by Rs 3 Per Litre

This comes after petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 3 per litre across the country today. In New Delhi, petrol prices increased from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel rates rose from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.

Global Tensions and Govt's Response

The hike comes amid growing concerns over the global energy crisis triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The geopolitical tensions, particularly the US-Israel and Iran conflict that began on February 28 this year, have disrupted global crude oil supplies and pushed Brent crude prices above USD 100 per barrel. The situation further intensified after disruptions and blockades near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most crucial maritime oil trade routes. Several West Asian nations involved in the conflict are among the leading fuel suppliers globally.

Despite rising global crude oil prices, the Centre has maintained that India has sufficient fuel reserves and there is no shortage of petroleum products in the country. (ANI)