Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Are you Brahmin? What cream do you apply?': Improper viva question in Bengal hospital sparks outrage (WATCH)

    A West Bengal government-run medical college and hospital has come under intense scrutiny following the surfacing of a video that allegedly reveals improper and personal questions asked during a viva examination.

    Are you Brahmin What cream do you apply Improper viva question in Bengal hospital sparks outrage (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 9:59 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 9:59 AM IST

    A West Bengal government-run medical college and hospital has come under intense scrutiny following the surfacing of a video that allegedly reveals improper and personal questions asked during a viva examination. The incident has sparked outrage among students and triggered a wave of protests on the campus.

    The video, shared by Sourish Mukherjee, media-in-charge of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), shows students from Sagar Dutt Medical College and Hospital protesting vehemently against the conduct of viva examinations.

    In the video, a female medical student recounts being asked inappropriate questions about her personal life, including her caste and beauty regimen, during what was supposed to be a professional academic assessment.

    Also read: Kolkata rape-murder horror: 'CM is lying...' Victim's mother accuses Mamata of lying about compensation offer

    The student disclosed that while her male peers faced relatively brief and straightforward viva sessions, she was subjected to invasive personal questions. "I was asked about my family members, and that was fine. But then, the examiner asked, 'Are you a Brahmin? What cream do you apply on your face?' and 'What do you put on your lips?'" the student recounted in the video.

    The outrage among students was palpable as they gathered on campus to protest against what they termed discriminatory and sexist behavior during academic evaluations. In the video, students can be seen confronting the college administration, demanding accountability for the inappropriate line of questioning.

    While the veracity of the video has not been independently verified, the footage has drawn widespread attention, raising questions about the integrity of the viva process and the conduct of examiners.

    The controversy over the viva questions comes on the heels of a series of protests and unrest at Sagar Dutt Medical College. Earlier this week, the institution faced vandalism, with the college principal blaming "some students and outsiders" for the ruckus. The unrest reportedly stemmed from issues related to hostel availability and allotment.

    According to reports, tensions escalated when the college council convened a meeting to address the students' grievances, but the talks were disrupted by protests. The incident occurred against the backdrop of a larger movement that has engulfed the medical community in West Bengal, particularly in the wake of the R G Kar Medical College rape and murder case. Students and citizens recently took to the streets to mark one month since the tragic death of a trainee doctor at the government-run institution.

    The VHP's media-in-charge, who posted the video online, blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and claimed that the "TMC ecosystem" was attempting to "oppress top Hindu merits of West Bengal." He called on "nationalists" to respond "legally, socially, and intellectually" to what he described as a dangerous trend, warning that failing to act would have dire consequences.

    The incident has drawn widespread condemnation on social media, with users expressing shock and disbelief over the inappropriate questions asked during the viva. One user suggested that the female student should have taken legal action against the examiner, stating, "That GC girl should have just slapped the prof and then raised a sexual harassment case against him. Other GC girls should support her claim. Only way is GC students to unite."

    Also read: Kolkata horror: Mamata accuses Centre, Left parties of conspiracy; says never offered money to doctor's family

    Another user commented on the degradation of Bengal's once-proud academic culture, saying, "Shameful, great culture of Bengal is gone, unless we people wake up and fight this nonsense." A third user echoed similar sentiments, questioning the relevance of such personal questions in a medical viva: "What does a medical viva got to do with these questions?"

    The outrage has also drawn attention from across the country, with people criticizing the administration and calling for a thorough investigation into the incident. "West Bengal is a zombie land? How did they allow things to come this far?" wrote another user, highlighting the general public's disbelief at the unfolding events.

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions on X in the wake of the viral video:

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Music director Jerry Amaldev targeted by 'fake CBI officers'

    Kerala: Music director Jerry Amaldev targeted by 'fake CBI officers'

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: 'CM is lying...' Victim's mother accuses Mamata of lying about compensation offer anr

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: 'CM is lying...' Victim's mother accuses Mamata of lying about compensation offer

    Indian Navy launches two ships malpe mulki to boost anti-submarine warfare capability anr

    Indian Navy launches two ships to boost anti-submarine warfare capability

    Ludhiana AAP leader Tarlochan Singh shot dead, police launches probe; horrifying video surfaces (WATCH) snt

    Ludhiana: AAP leader Tarlochan Singh shot dead, police launches probe; horrifying video surfaces (WATCH)

    BJP Bengaluru office was first target NIA's chargesheet in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case reveals snt

    'BJP Bengaluru office was first target': NIA's chargesheet in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case reveals

    Recent Stories

    Darshan wife Vijayalakshmi visits Kamakhya Temple in Assam; see pictures RBA

    Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi visits Kamakhya Temple in Assam; see pictures

    football UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Kolo Muani and Dembele on target as France beat Belgium 2-0 scr

    UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Kolo Muani and Dembele on target as France beat Belgium 2-0

    Watch Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan get mobbed at GSB Ganpati Pandal; video goes viral RBA

    Watch: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan get mobbed at GSB Ganpati Pandal; video goes viral

    Kerala Music director Jerry Amaldev targeted by 'fake CBI officers'

    Kerala: Music director Jerry Amaldev targeted by 'fake CBI officers'

    Kangana Ranaut reportedly sold her Mumbai house for THIS shocking amount! RKK

    Kangana Ranaut reportedly sold her Mumbai house for THIS shocking amount!

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon