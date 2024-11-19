Are people in relationships more satisfied, happier than singles? Here's what study says

A groundbreaking study published in Evolutionary Psychological Science has found that individuals in fulfilling relationships report significantly higher levels of life satisfaction and emotional health compared to their single counterparts.

The study, led by Menelaos Apostolou and a team of global collaborators, sought to answer a crucial question: Are singles emotionally better off than those in intimate relationships? Building on prior research that ties emotional health to the presence and quality of relationships, the study delved into the nuanced experiences of singlehood, revealing that its impact varies based on circumstances like voluntary solitude or recent separation.

The research involved 6,338 participants from 12 culturally diverse countries, including China, Egypt, Greece, Japan, and the UK. Participants, representing various relationship statuses, were classified as “in a relationship,” “married,” “voluntarily single” (those choosing solitude), “involuntarily single” (those desiring a partner but struggling to find one), or “single between relationships” (recently separated).

Participants completed a series of detailed surveys measuring life satisfaction, optimism, emotional wellbeing, and meaning in life. Those in relationships also evaluated their relationship satisfaction, which the researchers categorized into “good,” “moderate,” and “bad” quality.

The study found that intimate relationships significantly enhance emotional wellbeing. Married people and those in high-quality relationships consistently reported the highest levels of life satisfaction, optimism, and happiness. These individuals also experienced more positive emotions like joviality and self-assurance, spending a greater proportion of their time in a happy state.

On the other hand, single individuals faced the most significant emotional struggles, reporting heightened levels of sadness, loneliness, and lower overall life satisfaction. While voluntarily single participants or those in transition between relationships fared better, they still lagged behind those in committed partnerships.

Interestingly, individuals in “good” relationships reported the most pronounced emotional benefits, while those in poor-quality relationships experienced negative emotions akin to—or even worse than—some single participants.

The findings, consistent across all 12 nations in the study, emphasize the universal importance of emotional connection. “The research sheds light on the critical role intimate relationships play in shaping emotional health and overall satisfaction with life,” noted the authors.

The study, titled “Emotional Wellbeing and Life Satisfaction of Singles and Mated People Across 12 Nations,” was co-authored by a distinguished group of researchers, including Menelaos Apostolou, Mark Sullman, and Sílvia Font-Mayolas.

