'I have lost a mentor and guide': Rahul Gandhi mourns loss of former PM Manmohan Singh

Dr Manmohan Singh - former Prime Minister of India, noted economist, technocrat and the architect of India's liberalised economy that achieved high growth from a phenomenal low of the balance of payments crisis, died on Thursday night. Singh, who had been ailing for a while, breathed his last at Delhi's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences this evening. He was 92.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mourned the loss of former prime minister and said, he lost "a mentor and guide".

In an emotional message on X (formerly Twitter), Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Manmohan Singhji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride,"

"My heartfelt condolences to Mrs Kaur and the family," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi is in Karnataka's Belagavi to attend a meeting of the Congress Working Committee.

Congress leaders, young and old, gathered Thursday night to lament the passing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The hospital said Singh had "a sudden loss of consciousness at home", where resuscitative measures were started. He had been rushed to AIIMS but, "despite all efforts", he was declared dead at 9.51 pm.

Manmohan Singh is a two-time former Prime Minister and Union Finance Minister, who is credited with leading the Indian economy through the globalisation and liberalisation process.

