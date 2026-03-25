APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy staged a unique protest in Kadapa, driving a banana-laden vehicle to the Collector's office. She highlighted the price crash from Rs 26,000 to Rs 4,000 per tonne and demanded support for distressed banana farmers.

In a strong show of solidarity with distressed banana farmers, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President YS Sharmila Reddy staged a unique protest in YSR Kadapa district, driving a vehicle packed with bananas to the District Collector's office. Highlighting the severe crisis faced by farmers, she personally drove a vehicle loaded with banana bunches to the District Collector's office and submitted a memorandum to the Joint Collector.

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Drastic Price Fall Pushes Farmers into Debt

Speaking to reporters after submitting the memorandum, Reddy described the situation of banana farmers as grave, pointing out the drastic fall in prices from 26,000 rupees per tonne to as low as 4,000 rupees per tonne. She alleged that trader syndicates are manipulating the market, pushing farmers into continuous losses over several years. She emphasised that banana cultivati on requires a heavy investment of 2-3 lakh rupees per acre, with an average yield of around 30 tonnes. At the current price levels, farmers are unable to recover even their basic costs.

Lack of Infrastructure and Unfulfilled Promises

YS Sharmila Reddy further highlighted the absence of cold storage facilities, which forces farmers into distress sales.Reddy also raised concerns about the lack of crop insurance support, stating that promises made to farmers have not been fulfilled, including pending insurance dues reportedly worth 170 crore rupees.

Congress Demands Immediate Intervention

She criticised successive governments for failing to implement effective price stabilisation measures. While the previous government announced a 3,000 crore rupee stabilisation fund and the current coalition government earmarked 500 crore rupees, she alleged that no tangible financial support has reached farmers. Demanding immediate intervention, she called for remunerative pricing, strict action against trader syndicates, provision of genuine saplings, and disbursement of funds from the price stabilisation mechanism to compensate farmers.

Reaffirming her commitment, Sharmila Reddy stated that the Congress Party will continue to stand firmly with farmers until justice is delivered.