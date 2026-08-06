YSRCP has alleged that the white paper on Andhra Pradesh's finances presented by the coalition government is a misleading and distorted version, claiming that the state's financial parameters were better under former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule.

Financial Indiscipline Under TDP Alleged Speaking to the media in Tadepalli, YSRCP Political Advisory Committee member Duvvuri Krishna said that Chandrababu Naidu's presentation was ambiguous and focused on criticising the previous YSRCP government, while the data showed otherwise. "The revenue growth during TDP in 2025-26 has logged a negative growth rate of minus 3.2 percent and economic regression could be seen in the State, with the manufacturing and service sectors showing a decline and the agriculture sector showing an upward trend. This negates the view expressed by Chandrababu that they had inherited an agrarian economy which is adversely affecting the State," Krishna said.He said the interest growth rate was higher than the GSDP growth rate, indicating financial indiscipline under the TDP government. "The interest of interest is more than the growth rate of GSDP, which shows the financial indiscipline of TDP governance. While the interest growth rate is 15.43 percent the GSDP growth rate was recorded at 13 per cent. The State's per capita income did not increase when compared to other states is an indicator of the state finances," he said. YSRCP Defends Its Borrowing Record Krishna said that despite the COVID pandemic, the YSRCP government had performed well on various counts. He said the Centre had provided borrowing facilities due to unusual conditions during COVID, while alleging that the TDP government had borrowed beyond permitted levels due to lack of financial discipline. "Despite Covid, the YSRCP government has performed well on various counts. Chandrababu's allegation that we have borrowed more is fair, as the Centre has provided the facility to borrow more due to the unusual conditions of Covid. TDP, on the other hand, had always borrowed more than the permitted levels due to lack of financial discipline," he said. Naidu's Claims and Promises Questioned The YSRCP leader further alleged that Chandrababu Naidu's claims on growth rate and the State's brand image were not supported by revenue figures. "The tall claims of Chandrababu Naidu on the growth rate do not reflect in the revenue receipts, and his remarks about the brand image have no backup figures," he said.Krishna alleged that Chandrababu Naidu had given higher figures on borrowings in his speeches, while budget documents reflected lower figures. He said the claim that the YSRCP government had borrowed Rs 16 lakh crore was incorrect and that the actual figure mentioned was Rs 6.46 lakh crore.He also criticised the implementation of the coalition government's Super Six and Super Seven promises, alleging that only 13 per cent of the required amount had been spent so far. He said the promise of increasing interest-free loans to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh was not implemented. "Though they promised to increase the interest-free loan amount to SHGs from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, it was not implemented, and the rural economy has shown a downward trend. YSRCP, on the other hand, has spent RS 4,800 on the interest-free loans during its five-year term," he said. Allegations of 'Fudged Figures' Krishna alleged that the coalition government had created a figure of Rs 9.74 lakh crore debt without supporting data. "To cover up its failures, Chandrababu has created a figure of Rs 9.74 lakh in debt, and it does not have any backup nor does it have a source," he said.He also alleged that the document presented by Chandrababu Naidu contained "fudged figures" and was an attempt to cover up the failures of the government. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday alleged that the white paper on State finances presented by the coalition government was a misleading and distorted version, claiming that the figures presented in the document did not add up.In a release issued by the YSRCP State Office, the party said that the governance under former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had performed better on various financial parameters.Speaking to the media in Tadepalli, YSRCP Political Advisory Committee member Duvvuri Krishna said that Chandrababu Naidu's presentation was ambiguous and focused on criticising the previous YSRCP government, while the data showed otherwise. "The revenue growth during TDP in 2025-26 has logged a negative growth rate of minus 3.2 percent and economic regression could be seen in the State, with the manufacturing and service sectors showing a decline and the agriculture sector showing an upward trend. This negates the view expressed by Chandrababu that they had inherited an agrarian economy which is adversely affecting the State," Krishna said.He said the interest growth rate was higher than the GSDP growth rate, indicating financial indiscipline under the TDP government. "The interest of interest is more than the growth rate of GSDP, which shows the financial indiscipline of TDP governance. While the interest growth rate is 15.43 percent the GSDP growth rate was recorded at 13 per cent. The State's per capita income did not increase when compared to other states is an indicator of the state finances," he said.Krishna said that despite the COVID pandemic, the YSRCP government had performed well on various counts. He said the Centre had provided borrowing facilities due to unusual conditions during COVID, while alleging that the TDP government had borrowed beyond permitted levels due to lack of financial discipline. "Despite Covid, the YSRCP government has performed well on various counts. Chandrababu's allegation that we have borrowed more is fair, as the Centre has provided the facility to borrow more due to the unusual conditions of Covid. TDP, on the other hand, had always borrowed more than the permitted levels due to lack of financial discipline," he said.The YSRCP leader further alleged that Chandrababu Naidu's claims on growth rate and the State's brand image were not supported by revenue figures. "The tall claims of Chandrababu Naidu on the growth rate do not reflect in the revenue receipts, and his remarks about the brand image have no backup figures," he said.Krishna alleged that Chandrababu Naidu had given higher figures on borrowings in his speeches, while budget documents reflected lower figures. He said the claim that the YSRCP government had borrowed Rs 16 lakh crore was incorrect and that the actual figure mentioned was Rs 6.46 lakh crore.He also criticised the implementation of the coalition government's Super Six and Super Seven promises, alleging that only 13 per cent of the required amount had been spent so far. He said the promise of increasing interest-free loans to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh was not implemented. "Though they promised to increase the interest-free loan amount to SHGs from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, it was not implemented, and the rural economy has shown a downward trend. YSRCP, on the other hand, has spent RS 4,800 on the interest-free loans during its five-year term," he said.Krishna alleged that the coalition government had created a figure of Rs 9.74 lakh crore debt without supporting data. "To cover up its failures, Chandrababu has created a figure of Rs 9.74 lakh in debt, and it does not have any backup nor does it have a source," he said.He also alleged that the document presented by Chandrababu Naidu contained "fudged figures" and was an attempt to cover up the failures of the government. (ANI)