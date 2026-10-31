Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has assured justice and medical support after a class 10 girl student was brutally attacked with a saw inside a school classroom in Anantapur district, vowing the culprit will face severe punishment.

CM Naidu Assures Support to Victim

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday spoke over the phone with the 10th-grade student who was allegedly attacked by a man in Rapthadu, Anantapur district. The mother of the victim was also present during the conversation. The Chief Minister's Office said in a statement that the CM assured her to "stay brave" and promised that the "accused would be caught and severely punished."

He gave her confidence that all efforts would be made to protect that student and that the government would stand fully by her side. The CM also spoke with local MLA Paritala Sunita about the medical assistance being provided to the student, as per the CMO The CM directed the relevant officials to ensure better treatment is provided to another student who was also injured in the "madman attack."

Details of the Brutal Classroom Attack

A Class 10 girl student was allegedly attacked brutally with a saw inside her classroom at a Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu, Anantapur district. Confirming the incident, Anantapur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashwin Manideep Kakumanu said, "An incident of an attack on a Class 10 girl student at a Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu, Anantapur district, has been reported. The accused allegedly attacked the student brutally with a saw inside the school classroom."

Government Vows Strong Legal Action

CM Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday earlier condemned the brutal attack directing the police to swiftly hunt down the accused and ensure the harshest legal punishment. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that attackers targeting young girls have no place in society. "I am deeply shaken and enraged by the barbaric attack on a Class 10 student inside her classroom at Raptadu ZP High School. Attackers who target our young girls inside schools have no place in our society," Naidu posted. (ANI)

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