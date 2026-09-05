Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu announced the appointment of the 12th Pay Revision Commission for government employees. He also approved the release of two pending DA instalments and the implementation of an additional quantum of pension from January 2027.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced a series of decisions to address long-pending demands of government employees, including the appointment of the 12th Pay Revision Commission, the release of two pending Dearness Allowance (DA) instalments and the implementation of an additional quantum of pension from January 2027.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with representatives of various employee associations and assured them that employees are an integral part of the government and that the government would extend all possible support to them.

Key Announcements for Employees and Pensioners

Under the decisions, the government will appoint the 12th Pay Revision Commission. Two pending DA instalments, due from July 1, 2024, and January 1, 2025, will be paid from October 1, 2026. Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association state president Surya Narayana said the Chief Minister made five major announcements concerning employees, including the appointment of the 12th PRC and release of two DA instalments along with the October 1 salary.

“First, he announced the appointment of the 12th Pay Revision Commission, which is legitimately due to the employees from 1 July 2023. Second, out of the four instalments of DA due to the employees, he announced that two instalments, due from 1 July 2024 and 1 January 2025, will be paid along with the October 1st salary,” he said.

He said pensioners would also receive the DA and that the 2022 surrender leave amounts would be credited to employees’ accounts by the Sankranti festival. “For civil employees, there will be one surrender leave per annum, whereas police personnel will get two surrender leaves per annum, considering the nature of their duties. The additional surrender leave for police personnel will also be paid on the eve of Dasara,” Narayana said.

Pension and Health Scheme Benefits

The government has also decided to implement the Additional Quantum of Pension from January 2027. Pensioners above 70 years will receive an additional 10 per cent pension, while those above 75 years will receive an additional 15 per cent pension. The Employees Health Scheme (EHS) will also be streamlined, with the government agreeing to make regular monthly payments to the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust from next month.

Employee Associations Welcome Decisions

APNGGOs Association State President Vidya Sagar said employees, pensioners and teachers had faced difficulties between 2019 and 2024 and that the government had briefed employee representatives about its financial position while seeking their cooperation.

"... Employees, pensioners and teachers have faced many consequences from 2019 to 2024. For the last two years, whatever measures the government has given for the welfare of the employees, the CM has briefed us and explained the financial distress that the state government is having and asked all of us to cooperate... The common employees are not getting any DA or pay revision for the last two to two and a half years,” he said.

“Without pay revision and DA, we can’t face inflation and rising cost prices,” Vidya Sagar added.

According to the government, the decisions will entail an annual expenditure of around Rs 2,880 crore.

Future Course of Action for Other Staff

Meanwhile, AP JAC Amaravati president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said the remaining issues concerning other employees, contract and outsourcing staff, and Village/Ward Secretariat staff had been entrusted to the Cabinet Sub-Committee and senior officials for discussions and further decisions.

“Remaining issues concerning other employees, contract/outsourcing staff, and Village/Ward Secretariat staff have been entrusted by the Chief Minister to the Cabinet Sub-Committee and senior officials, directing them to discuss soon and announce further decisions,” he said.

He said AP JAC Amaravati would convene its State Executive Committee meeting in Vijayawada at 9 am on Sunday to discuss the future course of its agitation and announce its decision thereafter. (ANI)