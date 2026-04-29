BJP MP Anurag Thakur slammed TMC for its alleged misrule and creating a "Jungle Raj" in West Bengal. He asserted that the public has overwhelmingly supported the BJP in the assembly elections, citing the high voter turnout in the final phase.

Thakur Slams TMC's 'Jungle Raj'

BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Wednesday slammed Trinamool Congress for alleged misrule in West Bengal, asserting that the public has "overwhelmingly" supported the BJP in the assembly elections. Speaking with the media, Thakur accused TMC of creating "Jungle Raj" in West Bengal, adding that the public wants change. "The public will not forgive them (TMC) for their misrule; they don't want Jungle Raj, illegal infiltration, atrocities against women and unemployment...People have voted overwhelmingly in support of the BJP," he said.

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High Voter Turnout in Final Phase

His remarks come as the final phase of polling for the high-octane West Bengal assembly elections concluded at 6 PM on Wednesday, with voter turnout hitting remarkable numbers at 90% before the closing hour. Till 5 PM, Purba Bardhaman district continued to maintain the lead with a whopping turnout of 92.46%, followed by Hooghly (90.34%), Nadia (90.28%), Howrah (89.44%) and North 24 Paraganas. South 24 Paraganas witnessed a turnout of 89.74% and 89.57% respectively. The healthy figures highlight an intense wave of voter participation across both states as polling for the 294-member Legislative Assembly drew to a close, setting the stage for counting scheduled on May 4.

TMC vs BJP: The Main Contest

The main contest in West Bengal in the 2026 Assembly polls is between the incumbent Trinamool Congress seeking to defend its throne for a fourth consecutive term and the resurgent BJP, looking for a historic victory in the state. The second phase witnessed various key political figures casting their votes, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Leader of Opposition Suvendhu Adhikari, TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, BJP candidate and mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim, Ratna Debnath, TMC MP Mitali Bag, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya, among others.

Violence Mars Second Phase

The second phase of polling, along with a massive voter surge, also witnessed incidents of violence with opposing parties levelling accusations of abuse and intimidation on the rival party. The second phase covered 142 out of 294 seats in West Bengal.

Second Phase Polling by the Numbers

The total electorate is around 3.21 crore, with 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women and 792 transgender voters.1,448 candidates are in the fray, including 220 women at 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 managed entirely by women. Political parties are interpreting the high turnout in their favour.

Parties Confident After Record First Phase Turnout

The first phase witnessed a record voter turnout of 91.78 per cent. While Trinamool Congress said it will win at least 100 of 152 seats that went to the polls in the first phase, the BJP said it is confident of winning 110 seats in the first phase. The first phase of polling was held on April 23. The main fight in West Bengal is being seen between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

Results on May 4

The results of West Bengal polls will be declared on May 4, along with the outcome of polls in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. (ANI)