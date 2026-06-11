Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur mourns the death of seafarer Aditya Sharma in a US attack on a vessel off Oman's coast. Thakur is coordinating with the MEA to repatriate Sharma's remains and has urged an investigation into the incident.

Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur on Thursday expressed deep grief over the tragic death of local seafarer Aditya Sharma in an attack on the vessel MT Settebello off the Omani coast

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A total of 24 Indian crew members were onboard MT Settebello, and officials confirmed that 21 were rescued, while three died in the US attack. Aditya Sharma, a native of Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, was serving as a deck cadet on the vessel.

Thakur said that he has been engaging with Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to expedite the process of bringing back Sharma's mortal remains to India.

Anurag Thakur calls for investigation

Speaking to reporters, Thakur said, "One of our young colleagues has lost his life, someone who was rendering his services even outside our country. Today, he is no longer with us. This incident has caused immense grief, not just to the family but to the entire state of Himachal Pradesh. We have also reached out to the Minister of External Affairs and our MEA, requesting that the Indian Embassy raise this matter with the company, the embassy over there, and the local government to bring his mortal remains back to India as soon as possible."

When asked whether consent was obtained from crew members to sail through that passage, Thakur said that he had requested the government officials to investigate the circumstances of their demise. "We have spoken to both the embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs. We want them to investigate the underlying causes and complete all necessary procedures and legalities to bring the mortal remains back. This is crucial so an investigation can uncover how this happened, what the reasons were, who made the decision, and whether their consent was taken or not. We have requested them to look into all these aspects," he said.

In an X post, Thakur said that Aditya Sharma's death is a "sorrowful matter", stating that the demise of a "promising youth" from his parliamentary constituency of Hamirpur while working as a deck cadet is "extremely distressing and heart-wrenching".

"In this hour of grief, I am completely with the bereaved family, and my heartfelt condolences are with the family members of Aditya Sharma ji. May God grant a place at His divine feet to the departed soul of Aditya Sharma ji and provide strength to the grief-stricken family to bear this terrible sorrow. Regarding this matter, I am personally in touch with Foreign Minister Mr. S. Jaishankar and senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs. Discussions are underway with the concerned authorities and the Ministry of External Affairs to bring back the mortal remains of Aditya Sharma ji to the country at the earliest, and all possible efforts are being made for this," he said on X.

यह अत्यंत दुख का विषय है कि मेरे हमीरपुर संसदीय क्षेत्र के हमीरपुर के गलोड़ के 23 वर्षीय होनहार युवा श्री आदित्य शर्मा जी का ओमान तट के निकट स्ट्रेट ऑफ होर्मुज के पास हुए जहाज हमले में दुखद निधन हो गया। मर्चेंट शिप में बतौर डेक कैडेट अपना कर्तव्य निभाते हुए श्री आदित्य शर्मा जी… — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 11, 2026

Family demands probe, repatriation

The family of Aditya Kumar has appealed to government officials to repatriate his mortal remains. Speaking to reporters, Sharma's father, Rajesh Sharma, demanded a formal investigation into the ship's captain and the circumstances that led to the death of his son, along with two crew members.

"I appeal to MP Anurag Thakur, CM Sukhu, EAM Dr S Jaishankar and PM Modi to help me get the mortal remains of my child. I want to know what the circumstances were that led to the death of three people. It must be investigated why the Captain of the ship decided to take the ship towards the risk zone?" the father said.

Sharma's cousin requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Shipping, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur to expedite the return of his mortal remains.

MEA confirms US attack

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) efforts are underway to bring the mortal remains of three crew members to India at the earliest. Responding to questions during an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the attack on MT Jalveer was carried out by the US Navy operating in the region. (ANI)