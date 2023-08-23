Antilia bomb scare case: Supreme Court grants bail to former Mumbai cop Pradeep Sharma; check details

In a sequence of events that shook Mumbai, an SUV laden with explosives was discovered near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' on February 25, 2021. This unsettling discovery was followed by the tragic demise of businessman Hiran.

In a recent development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday (August 23) granted bail to former Mumbai Police officer Pradeep Sharma, who was arrested in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and the killing of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

In a sequence of events that shook Mumbai, an SUV laden with explosives was discovered near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' on February 25, 2021. This unsettling discovery was followed by the tragic demise of businessman Hiran, who was the possessor of the said SUV. His lifeless body was located in a creek in neighboring Thane on March 5, 2021.

Among the individuals involved, dismissed police officer Sachin Waze stands as the prime accused in both the Antilia bomb planting case and Hiran's killing. A member of Mumbai Police's encounter squad, Waze's colleagues included officers Daya Nayak, Vijay Salaskar, and Ravindranath Angre.

This squad was notorious for neutralizing more than 300 criminals in a series of encounters, with Salaskar losing his life during the tragic 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

The case has seen its share of legal proceedings, with a bench of justices A S Bopanna and P S Narasimha reserving their order on August 21. This followed the presentation of arguments by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Sharma, and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who stood for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) leading the case's investigation.

Having been arrested in June 2021, Sharma's involvement in this intricate web of events continues to unfold within the legal realm, leaving an indelible mark on Mumbai's recent history.