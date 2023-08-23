PM Modi to virtually witness historic Chandrayaan-3's lunar landing from South Africa

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    As the world eagerly awaits ISRO's pivotal moon landing attempt, anticipation is mounting, and across the nation, prayers and rituals are unfolding in preparation for this historic moment.

    In a remarkable convergence of events, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in South Africa attending the 15th BRICS Summit, is set to witness virtually the historic landing endeavor on the lunar surface as part of India's ambitious third lunar mission—Chandrayaan-3.

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has confirmed that Chandrayaan-3 is poised to etch its mark in history by attempting a soft landing on the unexplored southern pole of the moon. The much-anticipated landing is slated for 18:04 hrs IST.

    Chandrayaan-3's ambitious lunar mission gathers prayers from devotees across India | WATCH

    As the world anticipates this pivotal moment, well-wishes are streaming in from every corner ahead of the lunar landing attempt on Wednesday.

    Indian students and research scholars in Uxbridge, London, orchestrated a special prayer at the Adya Shakti Mataji Temple, fervently hoping for the triumphant touchdown of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's surface. Simultaneously, members of the Indian diaspora assembled at a temple in Virginia, US, to perform a havan, offering their heartfelt prayers for the success of Chandrayaan-3's lunar mission.

    Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh witnessed a stirring Ganga Aarti, conducted ahead of the crowning instant of India's third lunar mission. Meanwhile, in Bhubaneswar, Varanasi, and Prayagraj, a collective of individuals engaged in 'havan' ceremonies, fervently seeking blessings for Chandrayaan-3's successful landing.

    From Vadodara, a group of children added their prayers to the chorus, hoping for the secure descent of Chandrayaan-3.

    Chandrayaan-3 landing: The '17 Minutes of Terror' over Moon

    In Lucknow, the Islamic Center of India welcomed people for namaz, their prayers echoing hopes for Chandrayaan-3's triumph.

    The countdown to the live telecast of the landing operations will commence at 5:20 PM IST on Wednesday. The unfolding landing actions will be accessible through the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and the public broadcaster DD National TV starting from 5:27 PM IST on August 23, 2023.

    India is on the brink of becoming the fourth nation globally to accomplish this milestone, following the footsteps of the United States, Russia, and China. However, India is poised to distinguish itself by being the sole country to successfully touch down on the lunar south pole.

    Scheduled for a historic landing near the lunar south pole, Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) — consisting of the lander Vikram and the rover Pragyan — is prepared to make its significant mark.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 9:37 AM IST
