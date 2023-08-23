Chandrayaan-3 landing: Former Pak minister who mocked ISRO now praises moon mission, calls it 'historic'

This gesture follows the former Pakistani minister's sharp criticism of the Indian space agency in 2019 during the Chandrayaan-2 mission. At the time, he questioned the Modi-led government's expenditure of Rs 900 crore on the second lunar mission.

In a surprising turn of events, former Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain, who had previously mocked the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), took an unexpected stance on Tuesday. He applauded India's third lunar mission, 'Chandrayaan 3,' hailing it as a "historic moment for humankind." Extending his congratulations to India, the ex-Science and Technology minister from the Imran Khan regime encouraged his nation to televise the moon landing attempt of Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday evening.

"Pak media should show #Chandrayan moon landing live tomorrow at 6:15 PM… historic moment for Human kind specially for the people, scientists and Space community of India…. Many Congratulations," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

PM Modi to virtually witness historic Chandrayaan-3's lunar landing from South Africa

Commending India's space and scientific community back on July 14, Fawad Hussain lauded ISRO's launch of the third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, with a supportive message, "Congratulations to the Indian space and Science community on the launch of #Chandrayan3, wishing you all the best."

This gesture follows the former Pakistani minister's sharp criticism of the Indian space agency in 2019 during the Chandrayaan-2 mission. At the time, he questioned the Modi-led government's expenditure of Rs 900 crore on the second lunar mission, deeming it "unwise to venture into unknown territory."

Chandrayaan-3's ambitious lunar mission gathers prayers from devotees across India | WATCH

Additionally, he used the hashtag 'India Failed' in a post after the previous mission's setback in its final stages, where the Vikram Lander lost communication just 2.1 km above the Moon's surface.

Scheduled for Wednesday evening at 6:04 pm, Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on the lunar south pole looms. With approximately 12 hours remaining before India witnesses this historic moment, the Lander Module, particularly the Vikram lander, is diligently working to pinpoint the precise landing spot on the Moon's surface.

If everything goes according to the plan, India will enter an elite list, becoming only the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon, joining the United States, Russia, and China.