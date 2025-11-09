CIK detained nine people, including a woman, during raids across Srinagar, Kulgam, Baramulla, Shopian, and Pulwama. Acting on intelligence about online radicalisation, officials seized mobile phones, SIM cards, and tablets for forensic analysis.

In a coordinated operation against digital radicalisation and online terror propaganda, Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Sunday detained nine people, including a woman, during a series of raids across the Kashmir Valley. The action marks a major push against the misuse of social media platforms to promote violence and anti-national activities.

Raids conducted across five districts

The crackdown took place simultaneously at 10 locations spread across Srinagar, Kulgam, Baramulla, Shopian, and Pulwama, after CIK received credible intelligence about the glorification of terrorism and online attempts to radicalise local youth.

According to officials, the operation was backed by local police units, ensuring coordination and swift action at all the targeted sites. “The raids were part of a larger effort to curb cyber abuse and the spread of extremist narratives online,” said a CIK spokesperson.

Seizure of digital evidence

During the operation, a cache of incriminating material was recovered, including SIM cards, mobile phones, tablets, and other digital devices. These items have been seized for forensic examination to trace links with possible terror handlers and digital propaganda networks.

“The recovered material is expected to yield crucial leads that will help identify wider networks involved in spreading extremist content and inciting violence,” the spokesperson added.

Focus on cyber radicalisation

Authorities said the detained individuals were allegedly part of online groups or pages used to incite communal tension, spread propaganda, and glorify terrorism. Many such networks, they said, are operated or influenced by Pakistan-based handlers who aim to recruit or brainwash Kashmiri youth.

“This is not just about offline militancy anymore,” said an official familiar with the operation. “The digital space has become the new battleground, and we are determined to clean it up before it harms more young minds.”

More raids likely as crackdown continues

CIK officials confirmed that this is only the first phase of an intensified campaign against online radicalisation and digital extremism. “More raids and detentions are imminent,” said the spokesperson. “Our mission is to ensure peace in the Valley by neutralising both physical and digital threats. We will not allow anyone to misuse online platforms to divide society or endanger lives.”

The operation has been welcomed by security analysts, who say that online propaganda has become a key tool for terror recruitment and must be tackled as firmly as ground-level militancy. The recent crackdown signals a stronger, more technology-driven approach by security agencies to maintain peace and protect Kashmir’s youth from extremist influence.

(With inputs from agencies)