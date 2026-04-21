BJP leader K. Annamalai criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his 'terrorist' remark against PM Modi, demanding a public apology. Kharge later clarified, stating he meant the PM was 'terrorising' political opponents with agencies.

Annamalai slams Kharge's remarks

BJP leader K. Annamalai on Tuesday criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks on PM Narendra Modi, alleging that he used "indecent language" and brought "indignity" to the office of the Prime Minister. "Unfortunately, the senior politician, a leader of the Congress party, which has got a lineage of its own, choosing to use a very dirty language, choosing to bring indignity to the office of the prime minister and straight away calling PM Modi as a terrorist..." Annamalai said while speaking to ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Annamalai called on the Congress President to retire at the earliest as it suits him best. "Now the minimum we are seeking is that Mallikarjun Kharge should issue a public apology and seek people's forgiveness... After coming to Tamil Nadu, Mallikarjun Kharge has seen the ground. He knows INDIA alliance is in for a huge defeat. That is why, out of desperation, he is using this kind of language... Some politicians in India should retire at the earliest, and Mallikarjun Kharge, it suits him best," he added.

Kharge's controversial 'terrorist' jibe

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge courted controversy on the last day of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu. Highlighting opposition unity during the defeat of the Delimitation Bill, which had also been linked to the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, the Congress President criticised the AIADMK for supporting the BJP and labelled PM Modi a 'terrorist who does not believe in equality.' "I also thank the Tamil Nadu people who have given MPs to us, that's why we were able to fight and defeat the bill. This is the land of scientific thinking and ideals of Periyar, Dr. Ambedkar, Annadurai, great Kamaraj and Karunanidhi. These people stood for this woman's reservation, justice, equality, and fraternity. Modi is not for these principles and one more thing I want to tell how this AIADMK people who themselves put the photo of Annadurai, how can they join with Modi who is a terrorist and who won't believe in equality, his party won't believe in equality and justice and these people are joining with them, it means that they are weakening democracy, they are weakening the philosophy of Annadurai, Kamaraj, Periyar and Karunanidhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Congress-DMK alliance will continue to deliver welfare, inclusive growth, quality education and accessible healthcare," he said.

Congress chief clarifies his statement

When questioned on the choice of words, Kharge quickly defended himself, claiming that he meant to say that the PM was terrorising his political opponents "He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist...What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take delimitation also into his hands," Kharge said.