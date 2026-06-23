Social worker Anna Hazare has warned of an agitation against the Maharashtra RTI Rules, 2026, effective July 5, calling them absurd and a move to weaken the transparency law. A final decision on the protest will be taken on June 24.

Social worker Anna Hazare on Tuesday warned of an agitation against the Maharashtra Right to Information Rules, 2026, which are set to come into effect from July 5, alleging that the amended provisions weaken the transparency law and keep citizens away from information.

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Speaking to reporters, Hazare said a decision on the future course of action would be taken after discussions scheduled for June 24. "All decisions will be taken at 4 pm the day after tomorrow. Had it not been the intent to weaken the law, why would such absurd laws have been made? I launched agitations over RTI in 1998, 2001, 2004 and 2006... If we get the solution for our issues in the discussions the day after, the fast will be cancelled; otherwise, there will be agitation," Hazare said.

Key Provisions Opposed by Hazare

Hazare is opposing several provisions introduced under the Maharashtra Right to Information Rules, 2026, including the increase in the RTI application fee from Rs 10 to Rs 30, the mandatory requirement of identity proof for applicants, the "one subject, one application" rule, and the introduction of a word limit for applications. He has also objected to provisions under which an RTI application would be considered closed if the applicant dies, and the rule that does not permit legal representation during hearings of applications and appeals. Hazare further raised concerns over changes related to penalties on officers who fail to provide information.

Letter to CM Recalls Past RTI Battles

Earlier, Hazare wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking the withdrawal of the Maharashtra Right to Information Rules, 2026.

In his letter, Hazare said he had dedicated his entire life to the service of society and the nation and recalled his long association with the RTI movement. "I have dedicated my entire life to the service of society and the nation. To bring about transparency, I have previously conducted public awareness tours across Maharashtra in 1998, 2001, 2004, and 2006 for the Right to Information Act. Additionally, I held a hunger strike for the Right to Information at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, in 2003, followed by another hunger strike at Ralegansiddhi in 2004. In 2006, I also held a hunger strike at Alandi regarding the withdrawal of the Central Right to Information file noting and other provisions," Hazare wrote.

"At that time, I ended my fast in Alandi after receiving a written assurance from the then-Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Prithviraj Chavan. Now, after 20 years, the provisions made on June 12, 2026, appear to be blunting the edge of this law, keeping citizens away from information, and weakening the core principles of the Right to Information as seen in the Maharashtra Right to Information Rules, 2026, published by the Maharashtra Government," he added. (ANI)