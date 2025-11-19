Anmol Bishnoi's cousin Ramesh has urged the Centre to ensure his safety upon extradition from the US, claiming he is innocent. Anmol, wanted in the Baba Siddique murder case, has been removed from the United States, as confirmed by the victim's family.

Anmol Bishnoi's cousin, Ramesh Bishnoi, has urged the Central government to ensure the safety of the latter, who might soon reach India after being extradited from the United States. Speaking to ANI, Ramesh Bishnoi claimed that Anmol is only being punished for being the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He also expressed faith in the investigative agencies, saying that the family's main priority is to ensure the safety of their relative.

"The law will take its course. Our family respects the law and we are law-abiding people, but today our main concern is that if he (Anmol Bishnoi) is being brought to India, the Indian government should ensure his safety. This will be our demand," Bishnoi told ANI.

Claiming that the truth will be revealed and Anmol Bishnoi will be proven innocent, he added, "We have always respected the law and will continue to do so... He (Anmol Bishnoi) is being punished only for being Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother. The investigation will reveal everything."

Baba Siddique's Family Seeks Justice

Earlier, it was reported that Anmol Bishnoi, wanted in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, and brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been "removed from the United States by the federal government."

Earlier, Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique said that he received an email stating that the federal government had removed Anmol Bishnoi from the United States as of November 18. "My family has registered as a victim family in the United States. From the victim notification, we get updates about Anmol Bishnoi. Today, we've got a mail that the federal government has removed Anmol Bishnoi from the United States as of November 18. The question arises whether he is being deported to India? My strong request to the central government is to bring him back if he's removed from America, and for the state government as well, to bring him back to Mumbai and to make sure that he's interrogated and arrested," Zeeshan Siddique told ANI.

Zeeshan Siddique said that they are still awaiting justice and the full conspiracy behind his father's murder should come out. Baba Siddique, former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader, was shot down in Bandra in October last year. "We are still awaiting justice. It's been more than a year and I feel like, somewhere down the line, justice has not been served yet. We are in the court for it, and the people who have done it are behind bars, but who has actually asked the murderer? Because nobody's going to do it just for their own sake, because my father didn't have anything to do with Bishnoi," he said.

Zeeshan Siddique received mail from the US Department of Homeland Security Victim Information Notification Exchange (DHS-VINE) that Anmol Bishnoi has been "removed from the United States by the federal government".

Court Seeks Govt Reply on Probe Demand

The Bombay High Court last week sought a reply from the state government on a petition filed by Shehzeen Siddique, widow of Baba Siddique, over the demand for a court-monitored probe by an independent agency or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the murder case. (ANI)