Congress has accused the BJP of shielding the accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. Leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, joined the victim's family in protest, urging President Murmu to revoke Dushyant Gautam's appointment as Governor.

Congress Accuses BJP of Shielding Accused

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of shielding the alleged person involved in the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case and urged President Droupadi Murmu to reconsider the appointment of BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam as Sikkim Governor.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Venugopal said the Congress had been fighting for justice for Ankita Bhandari and her family in Uttarakhand for four years. He alleged that the BJP was protecting those allegedly involved in the case. "Our party fought for four years in Uttarakhand; there must be justice for Ankita Bhandari and her family. The BJP is shielding the accused — the person involved in the case is being completely protected by the BJP. The entire sentiment of Uttarakhand lies with this family," he said.

Venugopal said Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had met Ankita's parents on Wednesday, adding that the Congress and the INDIA bloc stood in solidarity with the family. "Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the parents of Ankita Bhandari; the entire Congress party and the INDIA alliance stand with them — we stand with the family," he said.

He also urged the President to reconsider Gautam's appointment as Governor amid the family's demand for a probe. "The demand is clear: the governorship must be revoked. The President should intervene and withdraw the appointment, he said."

Family Protests, Demands CBI Probe

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday joined a sit-in protest by Ankita Bhandari's parents at India Gate in New Delhi. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders also met the family and expressed solidarity with their demand for justice. The family is seeking a halt to Gautam's appointment until the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) completes its probe into the alleged VIP angle in the case.

Ankita, a 19-year-old receptionist at a resort near Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, was murdered in September 2022. The case has returned to the spotlight following the family's demand for further investigation into the alleged involvement of a VIP.

Opposition Leaders Condemn Appointment, Demand Justice

Meanwhile, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, who was present at the protest, alleged that the appointment amounted to granting protection to a person whose alleged role in the case was being questioned by the family. "A battle for justice has been ongoing for four years; yet, instead of delivering justice, the very person is being granted immunity — he has been appointed as a Governor and rewarded," Shrinate said.

Questioning the delay in securing justice, she said, "Why does this happen? Why aren't daughters protected or safeguarded?" Shrinate added that Congress leaders would continue to support the family in its pursuit of justice. She said, "We are all here, standing in support of justice for her. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visited and spoke to us. We are here to seek justice. Ankita's family will receive justice in this struggle, and we are all fully committed to that cause."

Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premachandran also expressed support for the protest, saying the family had taken to the streets because it suspected that those allegedly involved in the case were being elevated to constitutional positions. "The parents of Ankita Bhandari have started a strike in front of India Gate because they suspect that the culprits are being promoted to the constitutional post," he said.

Premachandran alleged that similar instances had occurred during the BJP-led government's tenure. Congress MP Jebi Mather also called on the government to address the family's concerns and ensure justice. "What is happening in the country? There should be justice. The parents, who have come all the way to sit in front of India Gate seeking justice, deserve to be heard by the government," she said.

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi also said, "A monstrous act was committed against a young woman; she lost her life trying to save her honour, and evidence was subsequently destroyed. And the government — or rather, the individuals whom the family accuses — is rewarding the accused with a prestigious honour before the investigation is even complete. What could be more shameful than this?" (ANI)