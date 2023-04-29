Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ANI's Twitter account locked: Followers miffed with Elon Musk; memes explode over bizarre reason

    Indian news agency, ANI's Twitter account, which had over 7.6 million followers, was locked on Saturday sparking a massive outburst on the platform.

    ANI Twitter account locked Smita Prakash Followers miffed with Elon Musk; memes explode over bizarre reason snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 4:10 PM IST

    In what has sparked a massive outburst on Twitter, the Indian news agency ANI's account was locked by the micro-blogging site on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, ANI's Smita Prakash revealed why the Elon Musk-owned company blocked the agency's Twitter account.

    "So those who follow @ANI some bad news. @Twitter has locked out India's largest news agency which has 7.6 million followers and sent this mail - under 13 years of age! Our gold tick was taken away, substituted with blue tick and now locked out. @elonmusk," Smita Prakash wrote on her Twitter account with a screenshot of the message that the company mailed to ANI.

    In the message Twitter noted, "Your account @ANI has been locked. In order to create a Twitter account, you must be at least 13 years old. Twitter has determined that you don't meet these age requirements, so your account has been locked and will be removed from Twitter."

    "If you think your account was locked in error, you can let us know," Twitter's message to ANI added.

    Twitter blocking @ANI has sparked a massive reaction on the microblogging site, with most followers taking a potshot at Elon Musk. Meanwhile, a meme fest and jokes around the bizarre reason and Smita Prakash's tweet have exploded on Twitter.

    "@elonmusk, wake up read this Twitter thread. Who is responsible for this mess," said an ANI follower, while another added, "In scale of WTF news, this ranks even higher than the predicament I'm facing. Paid Rs 6800 without Twitter even acknowledging the payment and asking me to subscribe to Twitter Blue again. @smitaprakash @TwitterSupport."

    "Absurd decision by @Twitter. Such arbitrary action against a news agency is bound to invite tough regulatory response," former CEO Prasar Bharti, Shashi Shekhar Vempati.

    "Wow AI must have gotten seriously smart. They know the actual mental age of ANI," noted another Twitter user.

    Here's a look at some of the reactions to Twitter locking ANI's account:

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2023, 4:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Cheap politics will not benefit LDF': Prakash Javadekar slams Kerala for passing their failures on to Centre anr

    'Cheap politics will not benefit LDF': Prakash Javadekar slams Kerala for passing their failures on to Centre

    Mann Ki Baat @100 Special guest at National Conclave goes into labour delivers a boy gcw

    Mann Ki Baat @100: Special guest at National Conclave goes into labour, delivers a boy

    PM Modi's 100th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' to be broadcast live in UN Headquarters on April 30 anr

    PM Modi's 100th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' to be broadcast live in UN Headquarters on April 30

    Indian Navy stealth destroyer Imphal sails for its maiden trial Know all about it gcw

    Indian Navy's stealth destroyer 'Imphal' sails for its maiden trial; Know all about it

    Meet Lt Rekha Singh, Galwan Valley hero's wife commissioned into Indian Army; posted to eastern Ladakh snt

    Meet Lt Rekha Singh, Galwan Valley hero's wife commissioned into Indian Army; posted to eastern Ladakh

    Recent Stories

    Irrfan Khan's death anniversary: Look back at his best 5 films to remember maverick actor ADC

    Irrfan Khan's death anniversary: Look back at his best 5 films to remember maverick actor

    'Cheap politics will not benefit LDF': Prakash Javadekar slams Kerala for passing their failures on to Centre anr

    'Cheap politics will not benefit LDF': Prakash Javadekar slams Kerala for passing their failures on to Centre

    Mann Ki Baat @100 Special guest at National Conclave goes into labour delivers a boy gcw

    Mann Ki Baat @100: Special guest at National Conclave goes into labour, delivers a boy

    Mia Khalifa SEXY Photos: Fashion influencer flaunts seductive figure in black printed strapless corset top vma

    Mia Khalifa SEXY Photos: Fashion influencer flaunts seductive figure in black printed strapless corset top

    International Dance Day 2023: Messages, wishes, greetings, quotes to share ADC

    International Dance Day 2023: Messages, wishes, greetings, quotes to share

    Recent Videos

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon