Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the families of those killed in the Andhra Temple stampede on Saturday. Rs 50,000 ex gratia has been announced for the injured. At least ten devotees were killed and several others were injured in a stampede at the Venkateswara Swami Temple in Kasibugga, in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district, on Saturday.

"Pained by the stampede in Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," a statement from PMO read.

Andhra Pradesh temple stampede

According to officials, thousands of devotees had gathered at the temple to mark Ekadashi — one of Hinduism’s most sacred days, when worshippers fast and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu.

Police said the crowd swelled beyond control, leading to a stampede near the temple premises. “Several people collapsed as devotees rushed forward at once,” an official said.

An inquiry into the incident has been ordered.

Meanwhile, Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the loss of lives, describing the incident as “extremely heartbreaking”.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said, “The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kasibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured.”