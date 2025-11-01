At least nine people were killed and many others were injured in a stampede at Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga, Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam.

At least nine people were killed and many others were injured in a stampede at Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam. The stampede occurred on Saturday during a massive gathering of devotees at the temple in Kasibugga on the occasion of Ekadashi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Horrific visuals from the temple showed panicked devotees and bodies of devotees strewn across the premises.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

CM Chandrababu Naidu expresses shock over tragedy

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the tragedy, describing the deaths of devotees as "heartbreaking".

"The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured," said Naidu on X.

He has also requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site and oversee the relief measures.

Scroll to load tweet…