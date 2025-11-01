At least 9 pilgrims died and several were injured in a stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. The tragedy occurred due to a heavy rush on Ekadashi. Governor S Abdul Nazeer and CM N Chandrababu Naidu offered condolences.

Governor Expresses Grief, Orders Aid

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Saturday condoled the demise of atleast 9 people in the stampede that took in the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam district. "Governor of Andhra Pradesh Sri S. Abdul Nazeer expressed anguish and profound grief on the death of nine pilgrims in the stampede that took place in Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Kasibugga in Srikakulam district, on Saturday, due to heavy rush of pilgrims," read an X post by the Raj Bhawan.

The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the affected families and directed the district administration to provide medical care to the injured on site. "Governor Sri Abdul Nazeer offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and directed the district administration to provide better medical care to the injured pilgrims," the post added.

CM Naidu Orders Relief Measures

Earlier, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed condolences over the loss of lives in a stampede, while instructing officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to the injured and requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Naidu said, "The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures."

Stampede Caused by Heavy Ekadashi Rush

Several devotees were injured after a stampede occurred at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga town of Srikakulam district. The incident occurred on Saturday as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi.

The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The entire area is in deep sorrow following the tragedy. (ANI)